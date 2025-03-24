The collapse of legitimacy, the resistance of truth

Prof. Dr. Derya UZUNKALA - Lecturer at Paris 8 University

‘The source of legitimacy is neither law nor history; it is the truth felt by the people.’

Simone Weil

Simone Weil's statement is an objection not only to the authoritarian regime of Vichy France in 1943, which was clad in the armour of legality, but to all historical contexts in which power legitimises injustice through law. According to Weil, legitimacy should emerge not from the formal validity of laws or the historical continuity of institutions, but from an intuitive experience of truth that resonates in the public's sense of justice. This truth is based not on individual conscience but on the collective intuition accumulated in repressed historical memory.

What is legitimate is not always what is legal. According to Weil, a legal norm, if it does not touch society's sense of justice, becomes merely an instrument of administration - but no longer produces truth. Because truth is not only an epistemological issue here; it is also established on a moral and political ground.

It is precisely in this context that the judicial process initiated against Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, is perceived by millions of people in Turkey as a political intervention rather than a matter of justice. The fact that hundreds of thousands of citizens took to the streets is not only a show of support for a political figure, but also an indication of the people's desire to protect their right to vote, their political participation and their own will. Today, legitimacy in Turkey is being rebuilt not in court rulings, but in the resistance in the squares and the demand for social justice.

PUBLIC JUSTICE

Hannah Arendt's concept of ‘public sphere’ shows that political truth is established not only through individual thoughts but also through speaking, acting and being visible together. Man becomes a political being only in relation to others, and the public sphere is the political ground where this common existence and freedom are embodied.

In this context, the citizen meetings that lasted for days in front of the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality against the attempt to arrest Ekrem İmamoğlu were not only a protest, but also an act of establishing a new public sphere in Arendt's sense. Students, youth, pensioners, women and urban middle classes raise their voices not only against a legal process but also against the usurpation of their right to vote and the denial of their political will. Thus, individual anger turns into collective mobilisation and produces a political truth.

At this point, Simone Weil's intuitive understanding of truth merges with Arendt's theory of public politics. According to Weil, truth emerges not only from laws, but also from repressed social memory and a common sense of justice. The materialisation of this feeling in the squares means the redefinition of political subjectivation and legitimacy. Beyond the ‘acceptable’ boundaries imposed on the opposition, politics is now being reconstructed as a public truth within the unity of action, transcending the reactivity of social media. As Arendt emphasises, when institutions fail to function, truth can only come into existence through common visibility and collective action.

HEGEMONIC BLACKMAIL

Antonio Gramsci's concept of hegemony emphasises that power survives not only through force but also through the production of social consent. Hegemony is the process by which power imposes its own interests as universal interests. However, when this consent is broken, the power can no longer rule; it can only exert pressure. The political crisis in Turkey today is a clear indication of this hegemonic rupture. The judicial process against Ekrem İmamoğlu and the accompanying social support is not only an intervention against an individual, but also against the people's right to political representation. The criminalisation of an elected mayor is a direct threat to the collective will of the people. In this context, the ‘regime has changed’ discourse voiced by some pro-government media actors on social media should not be read as a mere analysis, but as a call to bring the opposition into line. In this hegemonic blackmail, the government does not aim for the consent of the people, but for the compliance of the opposition. This hegemonic orientation is carried out not only at the level of discourse but also through political instruments. One of the most basic strategies that we encounter at this point is criminalisation policies.

IDEOLOGICAL ENGINEERING

The neoliberal transformation that has deepened in Turkey since the 2000s has reshaped not only economic structures but also the boundaries of the political sphere. Municipalities have shifted from being local administrations providing services in the classical sense to central structures where resource distribution, social relations are reorganised and local consent is produced. In this context, the victory of İstanbul by the opposition in 2019 was not just an electoral result; it meant the loss of economic control and ideological representation for the regime.

The rise of Ekrem İmamoğlu represented a break in this neoliberal-authoritarian structure. For this reason, the charges against him - forming a criminal organisation, bribery, fraud - may appear formally legal, but in reality they are the product of a political and ideological usurpation of legitimacy. This is a typical reflex of the neoliberal state: instead of discussing political competition, it equates opposition with crime and pushes it out of the system.

We have seen similar strategies before: student protests, women's movements, trade union activities have been criminalised many times. Now this strategy is being applied again in the person of İmamoğlu - and the political majority he represents. A figure who has the support of large sections of the public is being targeted directly through his right to be a political subject. Because it is no longer enough for the regime to win elections; every area that is won is seen as a threat that pushes its limits and is punished.

The arrest warrant issued against İmamoğlu is a decision against not only one person, but also against the political will of thousands of citizens who took to the streets. This intervention is not only through the judiciary, but is also part of an ideological engineering that stigmatises the political existence of the people as potential producers of crime.

COLLECTIVISATION OF RESISTANCE

This environment of repression paradoxically prepares the ground for a new political unity. While the authoritarian power is creating its own regime crisis, the meeting of different social segments around the idea of democracy embodied around Ekrem İmamoğlu is the strongest response to this crisis. Thousands of citizens gathered in Saraçhane and in front of the İBB building are indicative of this collective political presence.

Especially CHP leader Özgür Özel's direct attention to the demands of the grassroots is an effort to reproduce the political representation of the opposition not only through institutions but also among the people, in the public sphere. This is a moment when the practice of producing a public political presence in Arendt's conceptual world reappears.

NEW SOURCE OF LEGITIMACY

Legitimacy no longer derives solely from the formal validity of laws, but from the experience of political participation in which the people feel that they belong to the government. If citizens only vote and are excluded from the process; if the nation is defined in relation to religious or ethnic elements or sanctified leader figures, and if the opposition is coded as acceptable and unacceptable within this framework - that system is authoritarian, not democratic.

The judicial process against İmamoğlu was one of the most visible examples of this transformation. As the judiciary is gradually separated from the independent control mechanism, it is turning into an ideological tool that ensures the continuity of power. Therefore, what happened is not only an intervention against an individual political actor, but also a direct intervention against the people's right to political representation.

The reaction against this intervention brings about a collective defence beyond political parties. A wide social spectrum from young university students to women's organisations, from labour groups to civil initiatives are raising their voices together against this injustice. And it is precisely for this reason that the truth is being reconstructed today not in the law books, but in the squares and in collective resistance. The people of Turkey are coming together to defend their right to vote, their political representation and the dignity of citizenship not only with patience, but also with struggle, courage and solidarity.

‘Power always arises from the ability to bring people together. Whenever people come together and act together, there is power.’

- Hannah Arendt

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Meşruiyetin çöküşü, hakikatin direnişi, published in BirGün newspaper on March 24, 2025.