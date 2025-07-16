The commission cannot be handed over to the AKP

Mustafa Bildircin

The CHP's stance on the commission to be established under the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) as part of the ‘Terror-Free Turkey’ process has begun to take shape. It was noted that the CHP's red lines would be reiterated during the reception hosted by TBMM President Numan Kurtulmuş and the visit of the DEM Party's İmrali Delegation. However, it was reported that the CHP would not put forward any reservations regarding the process and would ‘in principle’ appoint members to the commission to be established.

At the MYK (Central Executive Committee) meeting held on 14 July under the chairmanship of CHP leader Özgür Özel, the CHP's roadmap regarding the commission to be established in the TBMM was discussed. Although some names in the MYK expressed the opinion that ‘we should not appoint members to the commission’, the prevailing opinion was in favour of appointing members to the commission.

WE VALUE THE COMMISSION

According to information obtained from CHP sources, the opinion that ‘we consider the commission to be established in the Grand National Assembly important for this reason’ has prevailed within the CHP, which has pointed to the Grand National Assembly from the very beginning of the process.

CHP executives stated that they would appoint members to the commission but also mentioned that a 16-point list containing the CHP’s reservations had been submitted to the Presidency of the Grand National Assembly. It was also noted that the 16-point list submitted by the CHP to TBMM President Numan Kurtulmuş emphasised ‘democratisation.’

According to information obtained from CHP sources, ‘ending political trials’ and ‘ending trials of detainees’ were also among the recommendations.

QUALIFIED MAJORITY AND EQUAL REPRESENTATION

CHP members emphasised that their proposals must be implemented for the process and the commission to be successful. CHP sources stated that proposals regarding the substance and functioning of the commission were also made, emphasising the importance of ‘qualified majority’ and ‘equal representation.’

Expressing that the CHP does not want to be left out of the process, CHP members made the following assessments regarding the commission to be established and the process:

"We want to contribute to the process. We will act constructively, not destructively. However, the commission to be established must go beyond mere formality. It is crucial that the process is conducted in a transparent manner that meets the expectations of society, not according to the AKP's agenda. If these conditions are not met, the CHP may adopt a different stance."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled CHP’den “süreç ittifakı” yorumu: Anayasa değişikliğine evrilecek, published in BirGün newspaper on July 16, 2025.