The cost of a power-centric foreign policy: Not ‘precious loneliness’ but deep despair

İlhan Uzgel

Turkey is experiencing the weakest and most fragile period in its foreign policy history. I have repeated the reasons for this many times before, but it is worth briefly restating them: Erdoğan has exhausted the capacities of a country like Turkey in order to remain in power; he has increased external dependency through misguided economic decisions; he has narrowed Turkey’s room for manoeuvre through accumulated mistakes; he has opted for short-term gains instead of dignity and consistency; he has weakened institutions, remained in conflict with his own society, and failed to develop a real strategy, and so on.

In addition to all these factors, all counterparts now understand that Erdoğan is a leader who is ready to make any concession, both domestically and internationally, in order to stay in power. It is inconceivable that those in the Palace are unaware of how much this perception weakens Turkey’s hand abroad. Yet they still refuse to give up their positions and they will not give them up. Since the root of the problem lies in this government itself, there will be no solution without a change of power.

In this article, I will try to clarify the policy vacuum we are experiencing under the AKP by showing how Greece and South Cyprus have transformed and implemented their foreign policy strategies. I believe the decision by some Central Asian countries to open embassies in South Cyprus, and the background to this, will shed more light on the AKP government’s incapacity.

There are small and medium-sized countries around the world that pursue balancing or bloc policies. While countries like Brazil, South Africa, and Azerbaijan tend towards a balancing policy, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Canada pursue a strict bloc policy, i.e. they aim to act in full alignment with the bloc they belong to. Degrees of this may vary depending on the government and the period. For example, Hungary has moved away from bloc politics under Orbán. Our neighbours Greece and South Cyprus have for some time adopted a stricter bloc policy. Without making any moral judgments, I will discuss below how this strategy functions.

THE BLOC POLICY OF GREECE AND SOUTH CYPRUS

From the 2010s onward, Greece and South Cyprus made a strategic shift in coordination with each other. Globally, they distanced themselves from Russia and moved towards the United States. Regionally, they strengthened ties with Israel, at a time when Turkey’s relations with it had deteriorated. They developed and stabilised relations with Egypt and Gulf countries, with which Turkey’s relations were also strained at the time. Both Greece and South Cyprus were EU members and had the backing of the EU. To this was added support from countries like the US outside the region, and from Egypt and Israel within the region.

This subtle strategy pushed Turkey into isolation in the Eastern Mediterranean while also drawing Gulf countries where Turkey was attempting to exert influence closer to Greece and South Cyprus. In April, we witnessed a continuation of this policy, as Central Asian republics were persuaded to open embassies in South Cyprus and commit to not recognising the TRNC.

We don’t have to like it, but it was a consistent strategy within itself and it delivered results.

First and foremost, they acted around a defined strategy. Despite all the geopolitical shifts in the global system, they based their approach on the assumption that the West still plays a decisive role in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean. Both actors were able to steer the EU, of which they are members, in line with their own policies. They added the US to this. The new policy required pushing Russia out of the equation, and they were willing to take that risk.

Regionally, they moved closer to Israel and Egypt. In May 2010, one month after the Mavi Marmara incident, Netanyahu was in Athens. From then on, relations quickly developed. Greece, South Cyprus, and Israel, joined by the US, launched a strategic dialogue process in the 3+1 format. They established a similar mechanism with Egypt.

Later, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates entered into military and energy cooperation with Greece and South Cyprus. Joint military exercises began in the Eastern Mediterranean with the US also participating.

In November 2018, the US signed a security and cooperation agreement with South Cyprus. In May 2019, France signed an agreement granting access to South Cyprus’s ports. The US lifted its arms embargo on South Cyprus in 2019, and by mid-2024, it had declared its relationship with South Cyprus to be “strategic”.

Greece’s military cooperation with the US was followed with concern in Turkey. As the US strengthened its security ties with Greece, it was also sending a message to Turkey, defining the limits of Turkey’s strategic importance under the AKP, and signalling that it could be replaced if necessary.

The Souda base in Crete was particularly critical for the US Mediterranean fleet. This base was reinforced and an air defence system was installed in cooperation with Germany. The Larissa and Volos bases were also upgraded.

The Alexandroupolis (Dedeağaç) port, very close to the Turkish border and thus a subject of public debate in Turkey, was expanded. (The US claims this is not its own base but a military logistics distribution centre used with Greek permission.) Furthermore, at a time when Turkey was in conflict with France in the Eastern Mediterranean (and Africa), Greece also entered into military cooperation with France. There were joint exercises and the purchase of warplanes and warships. During a visit to Athens, the US defence secretary even thanked Greek officials for reducing Russian influence in the region.

But the cooperation between the two countries extended beyond military matters to energy, technology, and IT. Major US-based companies like Microsoft, Pfizer, Amazon, Cisco, and JP Morgan Chase rewarded Greece by opening operational hubs and investing there.

As a result, Greece and South Cyprus, with more limited capacities than Turkey, became more effective regional actors. They initially built ties with countries that had strained relations with Turkey, and then deepened relations with those Turkey was on good terms with, such as Qatar and Central Asian countries. The Greek Cypriots, on the one hand, convinced Erdoğan’s close ally Qatar to cooperate in the energy sector, granting US energy giant ExxonMobil permission to drill off the coast of Cyprus. On the other hand, they strengthened their ties with Central Asian republics.

WHAT DID TURKEY DO?

The AKP government merely observed the changes in regional dynamics and the engagement of Greece and South Cyprus with its presumed allies. It absurdly labelled its own failure as “precious loneliness.” What it imposed on the country was in fact a profound despair.

As a counter-move, it became involved in the civil war in Libya. But this was ineffective, because: Libya was a divided country and could not contribute to Turkey’s positioning in the Eastern Mediterranean. Rather, it was the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord that needed Turkey.

At the end of 2019, Turkey signed a maritime jurisdiction memorandum with the Government of National Accord. Greece responded promptly in mid-2020 by signing an agreement with Egypt aimed at nullifying Turkey’s maritime claims. This led to both uncertainty over maritime boundaries and a further tightening of relations between Greece and Egypt.

During this period, something unprecedented in Turkish history occurred: relations simultaneously deteriorated with Greece, Egypt, Syria, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. It is impossible to make sense of this through any coherent foreign policy rationale. As a result of this lack of policy direction, the inability to establish a consistent axis, and a series of missteps, Turkey was forced to retreat. The AKP government had to adopt a conciliatory tone and tried to restore relations with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and after 2020, simultaneously with Greece, Egypt, and Israel. But it was not possible to undo the damage.

No significant change occurred in AKP foreign policy with Hakan Fidan becoming Foreign Minister. Turkey still has not clarified where it sees itself in the international system, how it defines its role or position. Instead, it has tried to avoid bringing up its defeats and has chosen to remain silent in the face of criticism. As long as this continues, we will face even more problems.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled İktidar endeksli dış politikanın bedeli: ‘Değerli yalnızlık’ değil, derin çaresizlik, published in BirGün newspaper on May 6, 2025.