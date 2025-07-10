The country is in turmoil; the shock is huge: The Palace is scared after seeing the outcome

Yaşar Aydın

It wasn't just one or two pillars that collapsed in the country; all the stones were shaken from their foundations. There is no doubt that the most important reason for this is the determination of the regime established after 16 April to remain in power. The regime, built on the alliance between Bahçeli and Erdoğan, turned out to be too restrictive for Turkey. From the moment the People's Alliance grasped the situation, the bloc believed it could pull the country from all sides and set things right. However, every intervention by the duo only caused more turmoil. And in the end, not a single column remained standing in the Republic, which had survived for over a century.

This upheaval was not limited to the institutions of the Republic. It also affected politics from top to bottom.

The AKP abandoned all its old slogans and dull Islamism. Concepts such as Palestine, Gaza, Cyprus, Islamic cooperation and heavy industry, which came from the National Vision, were left far behind. All that remained was profit and Trump.

The MHP's situation is even more interesting. It has reached a new point in its nearly 50-year-long opposition to the Kurds, and the party base has not yet come to terms with this. Every time Bahçeli refers to Öcalan as ‘the founding leader of the PKK’ in his speeches, he shatters 50 years of internalized dogma.

The process that Bahçeli and Erdoğan have named ‘Terror-Free Turkey’ and have advanced with Öcalan is not just affecting the ruling side. It can be said that some socialist structures that have been accustomed to doing politics under the umbrella of Kurdish politics for many years have reached a ‘crossroads.’

The regime change that has shaken things up has undoubtedly affected the CHP the most. The Republic, which the party founded and which has made it untouchable until now, no longer exists. The regime that has been established and is being built to last has coded the CHP as an enemy that must be destroyed. The fact that the CHP has been given no option other than ‘surrender or be destroyed’ has led to significant changes in the party's political line. It has transformed from a party accustomed to protecting and preserving the system into a party that must fight for its very existence.

THE PEOPLE HAVE GIVEN UP

The regime's economic and political choices have also upset the social order. Retired people and farmers, who were Erdoğan's biggest supporters and whom he saw as his vote reserve, have rapidly become impoverished over the last 10 years. They can no longer survive without aid. Retired people are at the bottom of society. Millions are trying to survive on less than 20,000 lira. They are unable to meet their basic needs such as food, transportation and housing.

Farmers are experiencing a similar situation. They are struggling to cover their costs and are constantly in debt. Retired people and farmers are aware that what they are experiencing is not a temporary situation. For this reason, they are now leaning towards change rather than maintaining the status quo.

The situation of women and young people is very different. The vast majority see the regime's policies as a direct threat to their lives. For this reason, they are at the forefront of the struggle.

WHEN CHANGE BEGAN...

With the regime established through the partnership between Erdoğan and Bahçeli, they aimed to eliminate the last remnants of the Republic and close the parentheses with their own hands. The button for full change was pressed.

The first political outcome of the new regime was the suspension of Parliament. An unconquerable force was erected between the people and the Palace. The judiciary was transformed from a tool of the government into a weapon. Everything, all resources and wealth, was concentrated in the Palace. When an economic crisis that turned into a disaster for the broad masses of the people was added to this situation, an unmanageable ‘change’ era began.

The people's desire and will for change cannot be controlled like a television remote control. You cannot start it when you want and stop it when you want. This is precisely where the ruling power was seized by fear. Because when the superficial process of change they had initiated encountered real demands, it began to pose a threat to the order of the Palace.

STREET UNEASE

The process Turkey entered after 19 March cannot be understood without considering the people's long-standing demand for change. Behind the people's harsh reaction lies the strong perception that the ruling power has attempted to undermine change that would have been achieved through the ballot box. This is why the operations against İmamoğlu and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality were and continue to be treated as a coup against democracy. The approximately four-month period that has passed since then has brought with it a series of developments that have strengthened this belief and made the opposition permanent. The ruling bloc panicked when the ‘so-called change’ process it had boasted about 10 years ago turned back on itself like a boomerang.

The people feel endless anger towards this regime. It is clearly at the top of the list of things that must be changed and eliminated from their lives.

Yes, the government has tried to shake everything up to secure its position. But the regime has reached a point where every move it makes threatens the very system it has built with its own hands.

That is why they are terrified of the growing possibility that these protests will turn into an active and organised opposition. The prospect of the ‘we don't want you’ front, which today has the support of a large section of society, turning into a movement to build a new Turkey is a nightmare for them.

This is why the regime is constantly engaged with the opposition, including the Kurdish movement and the CHP.

Looking closely at all this turmoil, it is possible to say that the ruling party has acted too late. Seventy percent of the population is only listening to those who say, ‘This system must change.’ They have completely shut themselves off from everyone else.

Whether the regime wants to or not, it has let the ‘genie of change’ out of the bottle. It seems that the first to change will be their own regime.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ülkede tüm taşlar yerinden oynadı, sarsıntı büyük: Finali gören Saray korkuyor, published in BirGün newspaper on July 10, 2025.