The country is trapped in the interest spiral

Havva Gümüşkaya

Turkey cannot escape the high-interest debt spiral. In the first half of this year, interest paid on external debt increased by 16.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching 12.5 billion dollars. In the same period last year, 10.7 billion dollars was paid, and for the whole year a record 22.7 billion dollars in annual interest was paid.

Due to payments made in the first half of this year, Turkey is expected to finish 2025 with over 25 billion dollars in annual interest payments, setting a new record.

Of the interest paid between January and June, 4.4 billion dollars was paid by the Treasury, the Central Bank and other public institutions, while 8.2 billion dollars was paid by banks and the real sector.

Thus, during the AKP period, which boasted of closing IMF debts, the total amount of external debt interest payments reached 269 billion dollars.

DOMESTIC DEBT INTEREST UP 681 BILLION LIRA

According to Treasury projections, as of July, the Treasury’s interest burden on domestic debt due until maturity reached 7.314 trillion lira. The domestic debt interest burden has increased by 681 billion lira since the beginning of the year. In the same period, the principal amount of domestic debt rose from 4.959 trillion lira to 6.568 trillion lira. The amount of domestic debt interest continues to stand about 746 billion lira above the principal.

By the end of this year, the Treasury must pay 766.577 billion lira in domestic debt interest. For 2026, its domestic debt interest payments are already above 1.390 trillion lira.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ülke faiz sarmalına hapsoldu, published in BirGün newspaper on August 19, 2025.