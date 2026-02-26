The course of the process is full of uncertainty

In the process dubbed “Terror-Free Turkey” by the Palace regime, questions remain about the future following the joint statement reached by the parliamentary commission despite the opposition’s objections and two votes against. Speaking at his party’s group meeting, AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the commission’s report on the resolution process as a “historic document.” Erdoğan stated that a new phase would begin in Parliament, saying, ‘First, we will achieve a Terror-Free Turkey, then a terror-free region.’ Noting that Parliament would take on a ‘locomotive role’ in the new period, Erdoğan said: "Now, the new phase of the process will begin. We will manage this phase with patience and prudence to first achieve a Turkey free of terrorism, then a region free of terrorism."

Erdoğan responded to a question regarding MHP leader Bahçeli's call to close the status gap of İmralı, stating, ‘The status gap of Imralı is currently being addressed by the Ministry of Justice as necessary.’

Speaking at his party's parliamentary group meeting on 24 February, Bahçeli asked, ‘Since the 27 February call is a democratic threshold that supports and encourages peaceful efforts, how will the status issue of the PKK's founding leadership be addressed for the planned initiatives and regulations to be implemented?’ The MHP leader continued, ‘If such an issue exists, which we believe it does, how will it be resolved? How will the status gap of Imrali, which serves a Turkey free of terrorism, be closed?’

LEGAL OBSTACLES SHOULD BE ELIMINATED

DEM Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan made statements regarding the agenda of her party's Central Executive Committee (MYK) meeting. Doğan said that swift action should be taken on issues related to the PKK's disarmament process that do not require legal regulation. Commenting on the reflections of the report prepared by the process commission established in Parliament, Doğan recalled that they had emphasised that this report should not be merely a text containing recommendations, pointing to President Erdoğan's comment that the report was a ‘historic text’.

Commenting on the process of ‘the participation of those who lay down their arms in society,’ Doğan said, ‘Everyone who lays down their arms should be able to benefit from legal guarantees without distinction.’ Doğan stressed that the timetable for the process should not be delayed. Noting that it was the first anniversary of Abdullah Öcalan's call to dissolve the organisation, Doğan announced that they would make a statement on 27 February. Doğan stated that Öcalan's new written message would also be shared with the public at this meeting.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ÖCALAN'S STATEMENT

Doğan also commented on AKP Chairman and President Erdoğan's assessment of ‘Öcalan's status gap,’ saying, ‘A more realistic approach is needed.’ Doğan said, ‘The legal and judicial obstacles facing Öcalan must be removed.’

Following yesterday's party visits by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, the DEM Party announced yesterday that PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan would release a new message on 27 February.

Accordingly, Öcalan's new message, who is in Imralı Prison, will be shared with the public at a conference to be held in Ankara. The statement from the DEM Party said, ‘We will share our assessments on the stage reached in the democratic solution of the Kurdish issue and the future of the process, as well as Öcalan's new message on the process, with the press and the public.’

TARGET OF THESE WORDS IS THE REGIME

Commenting on MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli's call for ‘Ahmet's to take their seats,’ Ahmet Özer stated that the destination of these words is the regime, adding, ‘The public's greatest expectation for the socialisation of peace and democratisation is that these steps, which do not even require legal regulation, be taken as soon as possible.’ Ahmet Özer, who was arrested in the Kent reconciliation case and sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison on charges of ‘membership of a terrorist organisation’ after serving approximately 1 year in prison, said that Bahçeli's calls were valuable. Thanking Bahçeli, Ahmet Özer said, ‘I would like to reiterate that these steps are very valuable in terms of democratisation in the peace process.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sürecin gidişatı belirsizlikle dolu, published in BirGün newspaper on February 26, 2026.