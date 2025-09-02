The court removed the CHP İstanbul Provincial Administration from office, appointed a trustee board!

The İstanbul 45th Civil Court of First Instance ruled for the removal of Özgür Çelik and his administration, elected at the CHP İstanbul 38th Ordinary Provincial Congress, and the appointment of a temporary executive board.

Gürsel Tekin, Zeki Şen, Hasan Babacan, Müjdat Gürbüz and Erkan Narsap were temporarily appointed as trustees to the İstanbul Provincial Chairmanship.

ELECTION ACTIVITIES FOR DISTRICT AND PROVINCIAL CONGRESSES IN İSTANBUL SUSPENDED AS A PRECAUTION

The court also decided to suspend, as a precaution, only the election activities of district congresses and the provincial congress to be held by the İstanbul Provincial Organisation, which are part of the congress schedule initiated by the CHP Central Executive Board on 14 July 2025 under the 39th Ordinary Congress process.

The court rejected the request for the precautionary removal of the delegates of the CHP’s 38th Ordinary İstanbul Provincial Congress, and ruled:

“The request for the suspension of all decisions taken at the CHP 38th Ordinary İstanbul Provincial Congress held on 8 October 2023 is rejected. The Interim Injunction Decision shall be notified to the parties and the appointed temporary board. For enforcement, the decision shall be sent to the İstanbul Provincial Election Board, Sarıyer 1st District Election Board and the İstanbul Governorship. The certificate of election dated 11 October 2023 of the Sarıyer 1st District Election Board and its annex lists are considered as annexes to the court decision. An objection to the accepted parts of the decision can be filed before our court under Article 394 of the HMK, and an appeal to the İstanbul Regional Court of Justice can be filed against the rejected parts under Article 391 of the HMK. The ruling was made in the absence of the parties upon an examination of the file.”

ÖZGÜR ÇELİK: CHP CANNOT BE SEIZED

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik said in his first statement that they had not yet received any notification. Çelik said, “We are trying to understand the matter.”

On his X account, Çelik stated that he moved to the İstanbul Provincial Chairmanship to follow and manage the process, adding: “My dear comrades, my phones are blocked. It is not possible for me to answer calls and messages. I am moving to our İstanbul Provincial Chairmanship to follow and manage the process. The Republican People’s Party is the people, it is the people’s home, the father’s hearth. It cannot be seized!”

“CHP UNDER ATTACK”

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik arrived at the İstanbul Provincial Building.

Speaking to the press, Çelik said: “At the call of our Chair Özgür Özel, our party’s Central Executive Board is convening at 17:00. The extraordinary meeting of the Central Executive Board will be held with the sole agenda of the decision announced regarding the İstanbul Provincial Congress. Together with our İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor, our Party Assembly members, our district chairs, our provincial administration and our lawyers, we will soon hold an evaluation meeting on the announced decision.”

Çelik said, “Every institution in CHP and Turkey that is not aligned with the current minority government is under a 360-degree attack. The decision is an attempt to stop CHP’s march. For 300 days, this land has been facing great injustice.”

He added: “They are trying to stop CHP’s march to power with such decisions. We will not allow this. The people are standing up, we will continue our struggle with our people with determination.”

GÜRSEL TEKİN: I WILL ACCEPT THE DUTY

Meanwhile, Gürsel Tekin, appointed as a trustee, told Barış Yarkadaş: “I am not someone who will leave CHP unattended. I am ready to do every duty to get my party out of the courthouse corridors as soon as possible and restore its former democratic functioning.”

Former CHP MP Gürsel Tekin also posted on X:

“I am a student of CHP founded on battlefields. My party has been my red line throughout my life. In such difficult days, protecting fraternity and solidarity within the party is our most fundamental duty. If it is about CHP, the rest is detail.”

INVESTIGATION INTO CHP İSTANBUL PROVINCIAL CONGRESS

At the provincial congress on 8 October 2023, Özgür Çelik had defeated Cemal Canpolat, who was seen as the candidate of then chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Çelik had been investigated on allegations of “election fraud.” The indictment demanded up to 3 years in prison for Çelik and 10 party executives.

Source: Mahkeme CHP İstanbul İl Yönetimi'ni görevden aldı, kayyum heyeti atadı!