The courts are overflowing with money laundering cases

Mustafa Bildircin

Turkey was first placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in 2010.

Following measures taken in 2013, Turkey was removed from the grey list in 2014, but suffered another embarrassment in 2019.

In 2019, the FATF warned Turkey regarding the “increase in the number of money laundering investigations and the effective fight against money laundering”.

The AKP, which ignored the FATF’s 2019 warnings and turned a deaf ear to the opposition’s calls, was placed back on the grey list in October 2021 on the grounds that it had failed to take the necessary measures regarding “money laundering and the financing of terrorism”. Following the grey list scandal, the ruling party was forced to prioritise the FATF’s recommendations, yet Turkey only managed to exit the grey list in 2024. The government’s portrayal of its exit from the grey list—which it had first entered in 2010—as a “success story” drew criticism.

THOUSANDS OF CASES

In 2025, the details of cases opened under the heading “Crimes against the judiciary” revealed the validity of criticisms that “Turkey has become a hub for those seeking to launder money”. It was reported that the number of cases in criminal courts concerning “the laundering of assets derived from crime” had exceeded 12,000 by the end of 2025. The number of cases opened in criminal courts defining the offence of money laundering, specifically “laundering assets derived from crime”, reached 12,629 by the end of 2025. The total number of defendants in these cases was reported as 17,969.

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF CRIMES

The number of crimes in the cases was also recorded as 28,477. It was noted that 10,145 of the cases were opened in 2024, whilst 2,396 cases were carried over from 2024 to 2025. Of the 17,969 defendants with cases pending in criminal courts on charges of money laundering, only 2,304 were brought before a judge in 2025. In 2025, a total of 424 defendants were convicted on charges of money laundering.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Adliye kara para dosyalarıyla dolu, published in BirGün newspaper on April 13, 2026.