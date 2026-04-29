The crime lies not in the indictment but in the interrogation room

Kayhan Ayhan

The 28th hearing of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) case, in which 414 individuals—92 of whom are in custody—including Ekrem İmamoğlu, are on trial, took place yesterday. During the hearing, the detained “informant” Adem Soytekin presented his defence. Soytekin argued that the terms ‘system’ and ‘structure’ he had used in his statement to the prosecution last year were understood as ‘templates’ and that these statements were not his own.

At yesterday’s hearing, contractor Adem Soytekin, who was released after becoming a witness in the İBB case but was subsequently re-arrested, completed his defence. Soytekin had requested in a petition submitted last week that his defence be heard first. In the ‘organisation’ diagram included in the indictment, it is alleged that Adem Soytekin is also an ‘organisation leader’.

The indictment seeks a prison sentence of between 67 and 194 years for Soytekin on charges of “bribery”, “serial bribery”, “extortion” and “money laundering”, whilst Soytekin is being tried on 21 separate charges. The indictment requests that the provisions for ‘effective repentance’ be applied to the defendants Adem Soytekin, Hüseyin Gün and Ertan Yıldız, who provided information regarding the offences allegedly committed after their arrest.

At the hearing, which began with the identification of the defendants, Soytekin, who stated that he had completed primary school, said that he had been working in construction since childhood, had never left any job unfinished, had never been a salaried employee in his life, had never gone to anyone’s door for work, and had never sought work through anyone’s influence. Soytekin stated, “I am a contractor who receives payment for the work I do.”

Soytekin made the following remarks regarding the process of deciding on sincere repentance:

Prosecutor: “You also said the following in this statement to the prosecution... In your statement dated 17 June 2025, you mention a building that is the subject of the indictment at the beginning of your statement. In fact, your statement reads as follows: ‘I wish to benefit from effective repentance by detailing all the events I know of, have witnessed, and have been involved in regarding the entire structure and activities of the profit-driven criminal organisation established by Mr Ekrem to raise the necessary capital for the Beylikdüzü Municipality process, initially for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Presidency and subsequently for the Presidency, which was founded with the aim of raising the necessary capital, and which was established in Beylikdüzü and spread throughout the whole of Istanbul.’ Regarding this structure and system you mention, as one of the system’s actors...

Adem Soytekin: I saw that statement as a template; that statement is not mine. I saw it as a template; otherwise, how would I know that Mr Ekrem would stand as a candidate or be nominated in Beylikdüzü in 2014? ‘He’ll go, he’ll be nominated, Ekrem Bey will be elected in 2024, then he’ll become President...’ That’s a bit of a pipe dream. So I understood it as a standard question being put to me.”

THEY TRIED TO COVER IT UP

Lawyers assessed the course of the case for BirGün in light of Soytekin’s statements.

“In this case, it has been definitively established that the confessions were obtained in a manner contrary to the law, along with the answer given to the prosecutor’s question,” said Ekrem İmamoğlu’s lawyer Tora Pekin. “The prosecutor asked Adem Soytekin about the statement forming the core thesis of the indictment. What was that thesis and statement? That a profit-driven organisation was established with the aim of raising the necessary capital for the presidency, starting with Mr İmamoğlu’s candidacy for the position of mayor of Beylikdüzü municipality and continuing after his term as Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor. Soytekin’s statement begins with ‘I will describe the entire structure and activities of this organisation.’ The prosecutor asked this question by quoting that section verbatim. Soytekin replied, ‘This statement is not mine; it is a template placed before me. How was I to know he would stand as a candidate in Beylikdüzü, be elected in 2024, or become a presidential candidate?’ It seems, then, that the case’s most significant allegation rests on the prosecution’s attempt to pass off these template texts as expressions of sincere repentance to the whole of Turkey. “If there is a criminal organisation, it should be sought not in the indictment, but amongst those who made such statements. What the prosecution has done is utterly unacceptable. The truth continues to prevail,” he stated.

SOYTEKİN HIMSELF DENIED IT

Necati Özkan’s lawyer, Yiğit Akalın, made the following remarks: “As you know, the section referred to as a template has also formed the basis of the indictment. Ultimately, Adem Soytekin, who was portrayed in the headlines by the Public Prosecutor’s Office as having shown genuine remorse, has stated that a statement not his own was included as a template in his testimony. He has even gone further, describing the allegation—presented as the basis of the indictment—that Mr İmamoğlu’s ultimate goal since 2014 was to become President as ‘fantasy’. With each passing day, the baseless allegations that have dominated the headlines for months are being refuted in court. Even Adem Soytekin, presented by the prosecution as a key defendant showing genuine remorse, has refused to accept the fabricated organisation and denied the alleged bribes. We maintain in our defence that the statements were obtained through “illegal interrogation” methods. This fact is also coming to light in court with each passing day.”

CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik said: “There is no crime, there is no organisation. The aim is to halt the CHP’s march to power, block İmamoğlu’s candidacy and hold an election where the ballot box is merely symbolic. In their own words, they have prepared a ‘template’. To make people conform to this template, they forced these poor people into making false accusations by threatening them and their families.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Suç iddianamede değil ifade alanda, published in BirGün newspaper on April 29, 2026.