The decline in education deepened

Deniz Güngör

We have left another year behind us. And just like last year, the most debated topic this year was education.

The AKP regime accelerated its policies of commercialising education, making it more reactionary, and turning children into part of the workforce of capital in 2025, as part of the process of making one-man rule permanent.

Public education has been stripped of its scientific and secular nature and reformulated according to the regime's ideological and economic needs.

This year witnessed the most visible and destructive consequences of these policies.

THEY WERE TAKEN OUT OF SCHOOL

With the practices of the Ministry of National Education (MEB), education is increasingly becoming less of a constitutional right, while millions of children have been pushed out of the education system; those who remain are forced to study under the shadow of inequality, insecurity and lack of supervision.

Even official data could not hide the picture. According to the MEB's 2024-2025 formal education statistics, 3.2 million children of compulsory education age remained outside of school; while school dropouts increased, especially in secondary education, poverty made child labour a ‘necessity’.

Disengagement from education deepened not because of individual choices, but due to political and economic reasons.

SECTS WERE RUNNING AMOK

Another headline accompanying this picture was the Environmental Education Project (ÇEDES). Public spaces where children received education were turned into areas of activity for sects and communities under the name of ‘values education’.

The entry of individuals without pedagogical training into schools provoked reactions, reigniting debates on secularism and the best interests of children.

The scientific and secular approach to education was eroded in line with political preferences.

PUBLIC EDUCATION

YÖK Atlas data revealed the state of academia under the government's education policies, which sought to reduce university education to three years.

According to the data, in 2025, hundreds of students entered university with a net score of zero or below.

According to YÖK data, only six universities in the country had more than ten doctoral researchers, with 0.35 articles per academic. A total of 96,152 publications were published in 200 universities, with 0.85 publications per faculty member.

DRIVEN TO DEATH

Under the guise of vocational training, children were offered to capital as cheap labour, primarily through MESEMs.

As the border between education and labour became blurred, child labour was legitimised, and workplace fatalities became a ‘by-product’ of education policies.

In 2025, at least 92 children lost their lives while working. Seventeen of them were killed in workplace accidents at workshops, factories or construction sites where they were employed under the MESEM programme.

However, the Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin, ignored the workplace fatalities in MESEMs in 2025, just as he did in 2024.

According to MEB data, as of October 2025, 1,348 workplace accidents occurred in MESEMs.

CLASSROOMS FILLED WITH RUBBISH

Not only pedagogical conditions but even the most basic living conditions could not be provided in schools.

Due to a shortage of cleaning staff, hygiene problems became chronic in many schools; classrooms were overflowing with rubbish, and cleaning was done either by parents or teachers.

Security could not be provided. As the physical conditions of public education deteriorated, school administrations were virtually left to their own devices.

THE INJUSTICE CONTINUED

The government's promise to “abolish interviews” was forgotten again this year. Teachers who were pushed out of the quota in 2024 due to interviews spent this year fighting as well.

The shortage of teachers in schools continued, but the Ministry limited the number of teacher appointments to 10,000.

The Ministry of Education's system of paid teaching, implemented to fill the teacher shortage, continued. Paid teachers were employed for 9 months at salaries below the minimum wage.

NATIONAL EDUCATION ACADEMY

With the amendment to the Teaching Profession Law, the National Education Academy was established in 2025. The Academy prevented graduates from departments deemed ‘appropriate’ by the Ministry from starting work directly.

The National Education Academy, built in Sivas, cost 189 million TL. This amount could have been used to appoint 3,600 teachers or strengthen 12 schools.

It could have provided one meal per week to 1 million children.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Eğitimde çöküş derinleşti, published in BirGün newspaper on January 1, 2026.