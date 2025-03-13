The democracy of the regime

While the palace regime chants slogans of peace and democratisation in line with Syria’s new design, it cannot let go of the stick of repression in domestic politics. Under the guise of the so-called "solution process" new enemies have been declared -namely, social opposition forces and the CHP while each day is marked by fresh violations of the law.

NEW INVESTIGATION INTO İMAMOĞLU

Yesterday, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office sent a second letter to İstanbul University regarding the investigation into İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu over allegations that his university diploma is fake, requesting that the procedures be expedited.

ANOTHER REJECTION

As in Kastamonu and Trabzon, İmamoğlu was once again denied a venue for his scheduled programme in Erzincan. According to reports, CHP Erzincan Provincial Chairmanship had applied for a hall booking on 16 March. Initially, the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports confirmed availability, but later rejected the request, citing a scheduling conflict.

GEZİ PROTEST INVESTIGATION

In the ongoing investigation into the Gezi protests, an indictment has been prepared against actors Halit Ergenç and Rıza Kocaoğlu, accusing them of "false testimony." The indictment claims that both actors gave misleading statements as witnesses. The prosecutor is seeking prison sentences ranging from two to four years for the two. The case has been referred to the Istanbul Heavy Penal Court, which will decide in the coming days whether to accept the indictment.

'TERROR' DETENTION

In an investigation launched against CHP municipalities over allegations of financing the DHKP/C terrorist organisation, former Sarıyer Mayor Şükrü Genç has been detained. Authorities claim that a structure named the "Needs Committee" (İKOM) was established to meet the needs of the DHKP/C and provide financial support to the organisation.

