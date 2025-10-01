The “drug” crisis continues in the AKP: The entire administration in Elazığ has resigned

AKP Elazığ Provincial Chairman Şerafettin Yıldırım's son, Mustafa Seccad Yıldırım, is at the centre of a continuing crisis after footage emerged of him using drugs.

Şerafettin Yıldırım resigned from his position in response to public reaction, and İbrahim Sencer Selmanoğlu was appointed as his replacement.

As the resignation remained at an individual level and failed to quell the controversy, the entire provincial executive committee, including İbrahim Sencer Selmanoğlu, who was appointed as Provincial Deputy Chairman in place of Yıldırım, also resigned.

According to a report in Sözcü, the AKP headquarters pressed the button to determine a new name for the Elazığ Provincial Chairmanship. In this context, AKP Organisation Deputy Chairman and Adıyaman MP Mustafa Alkayış and General Headquarters Organisation Chairmanship Elazığ Provincial Coordinator Cengiz Demirkaya were sent to Elazığ.

The executive committee was completely dissolved, with the exception of the Provincial Disciplinary Committee. A preference poll was launched to determine the new provincial chairperson to be appointed. The poll was attended by members of the provincial, district, youth and women's branches, as well as members of the provincial council and municipal council.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP’de ‘uyuşturucu’ krizi devam ediyor: Elazığ’da tüm yönetimin istifası alındı, published in BirGün newspaper on October 1, 2025.