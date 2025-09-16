The Education Model ate up the budget: 9.6 million TL spent on review

Mustafa Bildircin

Criticised for being prepared in the corridors of the palace and implemented with the aim of ‘raising students who fit the profile desired by those in power,’ new expenditures have been added to those made under the Turkey Century Education Model.

The new curriculum prepared under the Turkey Century Education Model began to be implemented gradually as of 9 September 2024. The Ministry of National Education (MEB) has signed off on millions of lira in spending to prepare textbooks in line with the new curriculum. In addition to textbooks, exorbitant fees were paid to examine the compatibility of special education teaching programmes with the Turkey Century Education Model.

EXCESSIVE EXPENDITURE

The MEB Directorate General of Special Education and Guidance Services organised six different tenders between February and July 2025 for the ‘examination of the compatibility of teaching programmes with the Turkey Century Education Model’. The expenditure recorded for these tenders amounted to 9 million 614 thousand 650 TL.

The details of the tenders, for which the Ministry spent 9.6 million TL, were recorded as follows:

• Review of the Compatibility of Early Childhood and Pre-school Special Education Teaching Programmes with the Turkey Century Education Model: 887,500 TL

• Study on the Compatibility of Special Education Application School Teaching Programmes with the Turkey Century Education Model: 1 million 812 thousand 500 TL

• Study on the Preparation of ARGEM Middle School/High School Teaching Programmes in line with the Turkey Century Education Model: 1 million 758 thousand 750 TL

• Workshop on the Examination of the Compatibility of Special Education Application School Teaching Programmes with the Turkey Century Education Model: 1,450,000 TL

• Study on the Preparation of Special Education Application School Teaching Programmes and Textbooks in line with the Turkey Century Education Model: 1,915,900 TL

• Organisation to be carried out within the scope of the Study on the Preparation of Special Education Application School Textbooks in line with the Turkey Century Education Model: 1,790,000 TL

