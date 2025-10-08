The education system has become AKP’s scratch pad: Capital commanded, the Ministry obeyed

Mustafa Bildircin

From transitions to high school and university to curriculum changes, during AKP’s 23 years in power, no student has finished school under the same system they started in. The education system, turned into a constant trial-and-error board through back-to-back reforms, is facing yet another change. Minister of Education Yusuf Tekin announced the shortening of the 12-year compulsory education period the other day, making it the 15th system change under AKP governments.

A CUT IN SECONDARY EDUCATION

Every minister appointed during the AKP era has modified the system at least once. Ignoring parents’ and students’ criticisms that “each reform is worse than the last,” the Ministry of Education has continued its insistence on “change” with every new term. BirGün obtained details of the new system reform signalled by Minister Tekin. According to Ministry sources, the final four-year segment of the 4+4+4 education system will be reduced to three years. The draft, which the Ministry claims was prepared “in line with public demand,” may also shorten undergraduate education to three years.

ALL FOR CAPITAL

Vocational education, where every move has been made “for capital,” will also undergo drastic changes. Students will be channelled toward academic or vocational education in line with guidance files prepared during middle school, and those placed in vocational training will be “put to work without delay.” It is claimed that students will be directed to apprenticeships before the age of 15 “to gain experience.” The state is also said to be working on a plan to subsidise retirement insurance for companies employing these students.

Minister Tekin stated in a TV interview that the reform report, which “has been in preparation for some time,” will be submitted for approval to AKP President Erdoğan. If approved by the Palace, the new system is expected to take effect starting with the 2026-2027 academic year.

REACTIONARY ASSOCIATIONS AND MÜSİAD

The initial push to change the 4+4+4 education system came from AKP-aligned foundations, associations, and religious orders. The first step was taken at the workshop titled “The Turkish Education System and Reflections of Compulsory Education,” organised by Enderun Özgün Eğitimciler Derneği, Maarif Platformu, and Medeniyet Enstitüsü. The report issued after the event demanded “the end of compulsory education imposition and earlier student guidance into specialisations.” It argued that compulsory education “raises the marriage age” and “delays children’s entry into employment.”

MÜSİAD President Burhan Özdemir also called for shorter compulsory education. Speaking to Yeni Şafak, Özdemir said, “Our youth should join the workforce earlier. Compulsory education should be made flexible so students can adapt to the market more quickly through practical skills. The 12-year uninterrupted education system is a very wrong practice.”

Meanwhile, Eğitim-Bir-Sen, known for its closeness to the government, released a report claiming that both parents and teachers find the 12-year compulsory period “too long.” The report stated that “the most commonly proposed model” was three years compulsory plus one optional year, arguing that “a shorter but higher-quality education model would enable earlier vocational orientation.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Eğitim sistemi AKP’nin yazboz tahtası oldu: Sermaye buyurdu, bakanlık yaptı, published in BirGün newspaper on October 8, 2025.