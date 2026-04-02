The election is coming, but how will it unfold?

Yaşar Aydın

The unlawful pressure exerted on local councils, political parties and the opposition has reignited debates that this marks the beginning of an era of ‘sham elections’ in Turkey. Without delving into the debate, it is worth taking a brief look at the elections held since 2014.

30 March 2014 Local Elections: These took place amidst the ongoing conflict between the Gülen Movement and the ruling party. The most significant contest was in Ankara. The race between Mansur Yavaş and Melih Gökçek was overshadowed by power cuts that occurred whilst the votes were being counted. Gökçek, who had been lagging behind until the power cut, was declared the winner once the electricity returned. Taner Yıldız, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources at the time, explained the situation by blaming cats entering the transformer: “I’m not joking, friends. A cat got into the transformer. It’s wrong to link this to the election.”

2015 General Elections (7 June and 1 November): The debates over ‘irregularities’ during this period focused generally not so much on technical errors at the ballot box as on the security climate and political processes surrounding the elections. In the 7 June elections, the AKP lost its majority, and a decision was taken to hold early elections on 1 November. In the 140 days that followed, Turkey was plunged into a veritable bloodbath. Over a thousand people lost their lives in bomb attacks, massacres and clashes. Whilst the period between the two elections was described as ‘chaos’, the then Prime Minister Davutoğlu’s statement following the massacres that ‘our votes are increasing’ remains fresh in people’s memories.

THE YEARS UNDER THE STATE OF EMERGENCY

A state of emergency was declared five days after the FETÖ-led coup attempt on 15 July 2016 and lasted for two years. During these two years under the state of emergency, two crucial elections were held that determined Turkey’s fate. The first was the constitutional referendum on 16 April 2017, which altered the country’s political system, and the second was the presidential election held on 24 June 2018, which saw Erdoğan elected as head of state. Although Erdoğan’s approach appeared to have prevailed in both elections, these results remain a subject of debate even today, due to decisions by the Supreme Election Board and assessments by politicians.

16 April 2017 Constitutional Referendum: The referendum was approved with 51.4 per cent of the vote in favour, and the country’s political system changed. The Supreme Election Board (YSK) announced that the unstamped ballot papers, estimated to number around 2 million, were valid. Erdoğan had commented on objections regarding the controversial election results by implying the winner has already crossed the finish line. A more intriguing comment, however, came from Kılıçdaroğlu, the CHP leader at the time, who was criticised for failing to respond adequately: “We had information that armed groups were taking to the streets; we did not want an internal conflict or bloodshed.”

24 June Presidential Election: In the election that Erdoğan won in the first round, there were serious objections regarding his failure to reach 50 per cent. When asked why he did not support these objections, his CHP rival İnce replied, "The man won. I didn’t have the YSK minutes to hand, and I didn’t want to be the cause of bloodshed.” Another issue that stood out in this election was the much-publicised “collapse” or failure of the systems the CHP had set up for election security and data flow.

31 March 2019 Local Elections: Ekrem İmamoğlu won the IBB elections by a margin of 13,000 votes. The AKP lodged an objection, claiming that ‘organised irregularities’ had taken place during the elections. One of the four votes cast in the same ballot envelope (the vote for Mayor of the Metropolitan Municipality) was declared invalid, and the election was re-run. In the re-run election, the margin of victory increased to 800,000.

The 14 May 2023 General Election: It went down in history as an election in which the Palace regime deployed every trick in the book, from smear campaigns to political engineering. The election, in which Erdoğan engaged in false propaganda by claiming “it’s a montage, or it isn’t”, was ultimately marred by the cracks that appeared within the opposition camp. Ogan and Akşener played a significant role in the People’s Alliance’s victory in the elections. The candidate selection debates within the CHP, personally orchestrated by the party leader, proved to be the final move that robbed the people of the opportunity to defeat the regime at the ballot box.

THERE IS NOT A SINGLE ELECTION WITHOUT SHADY CIRCUMSTANCES

The elections held over the last 10 years have determined the country’s fate. These elections, all of which have been problematic, demonstrate that in Turkey, the issue has long since moved beyond the mere act of ‘voting’ on election day. Elections have become an engineering arena where the process is designed and the judiciary and media are used as tools.

Turkey has not experienced an election for a very long time in which the state’s full resources were not deployed. We now find ourselves in a situation where the concept of a “fair election” exists only on paper. This display of power also reinforces the perception that “they will not leave, even if they lose”. But the passing years have also revealed another reality: the AKP and Erdoğan have been on the decline since 2014, losing their credibility within society. They cannot win an election without interference, fraud or manipulation. That is why the level of interference increases with every new election.

WHAT KIND OF ELECTION PROCESS AWAITS TURKEY?

The Palace regime launched its campaign for the next election immediately following its defeat in the local elections. The main strategy for the run-up to the upcoming elections is based not on “winning at the ballot box” but on “neutralising the ballot box”. The operations carried out against local councils and the appointment of trustees stretching from Hakkâri to Esenyurt are the most concrete evidence that the election is intended to be reduced to a mere “formality”. The message that “even if you vote, we will still govern” is aimed at undermining faith in the ballot box.

Realising that it is not easy to crush the people’s hope, the government has made the pressure on the opposition a permanent feature, escalating it with every step. Pressure and coercion have become the very nature of the government. However, the side effect of these authoritarian methods used to suppress the opposition is that they provoke a reaction from the people. And this is precisely where they continue their delaying tactic by talking of a ‘new constitution, a negotiation table, and internal consolidation’.

THERE IS A WAY TO BREAK THE CYCLE

In Turkey, saying “I won’t set up a ballot box” is no easy matter, indeed it is impossible. But under what conditions, when, and by whom will the ballot boxes be set up? This is the crux of the matter. If these questions are not answered today and action is not taken, the events of the past 10 years will be repeated. What’s more, we’ll be entering an election process where “all the buttons have been pressed at once” in a much more intense form. An active line of resistance is needed not just at the moment of counting the votes, but at every stage of the process.

A divided opposition in the face of the regime is the greatest fuel for authoritarianism. Opposition forces must steer clear of policies that would empower the regime, whatever the justification. As seen in the cases of Kılıçdaroğlu and İnce, leaning to the right or acting timidly did not prevent authoritarianism; on the contrary, it emboldened it. The solution lies in establishing a united, dynamic and resolute line of resistance that utilises the democratic ground to the very end.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sandık gelecek ama nasıl gelecek?, published in BirGün newspaper on April 2, 2026.