The End of Spectacle Politics

Politics Collective

AKP and MHP continue their dirty power game in the vacuous political arena. While Erdoğan continues his repressive policy with new trustees and operations from the Mediterranean to the Beşiktaş municipality, he declared that he will continue to hit the opposition on the head with an "iron fist in a velvet glove" and declared that the real catastrophe is yet to come!

In his speech in Diyarbakır, Erdoğan repeated the 'iron fist' while calling for 'peace'. At the same time, he did not refrain from performing an 'endless presidential duet' with İbrahim Tatlıses in Urfa. Mehmet Uçum, one of the palace's chief advisers, once again explained how to pave the way for Erdoğan's presidency by fabricating an 'exceptional candidacy'. Altan Tan, a former HDP deputy, did not hesitate to say that Erdoğan's candidacy was a 'tiny' point in the new process. In short, everything went according to plan for the government.

Meanwhile, the DEM delegation announced that the meeting concluded with 'sincerity and a desire for peace' and that they have asked for a new meeting with Imralı!

Politics has been reduced to a spectacle, presented to impoverished millions who are desperate to escape the misery forced upon them. We are heading toward a totalitarian order in which all opposition will be disqualified and a 'national chief' will remain in power forever. This plan of the government cannot be fought as in a normal parliamentary democracy.

The opposition is completely paralysed in the face of the government's deception and repression. The CHP continues to look for a way out in a heroic saviourism based on single individuals, as it has done until today. They still do not understand that there is no way to continue with the fiction, as if there is still a democratic political and electoral environment after all that has happened, without taking into account how the sword of the ruling party is swinging.

It has to be said once again that it is this understanding that is behind the rapid loss of effectiveness of the CHP since March. The abandonment of the policy of eliminating the one-man regime under the name of normalisation-softening has gradually turned into a " politics of rhyme" that does not meet the social demands. The subsequent announcement of the "red card" was the final point of this process and the clearest indication of the fact that the opposition can no longer be constructed from a demonstration area confined within the parliamentary boundaries.

What is needed now is to go beyond what has been done so far. To put it bluntly, if we really want to dispel this darkness, there is no other way...

A LACK OF ALTERNATIVES BREEDS FATIGUE AND STRENGTHENS FASIST PARTIES

It is also clear that the incompetence and disorganisation of the opposition is an encouragement to the government, which is ready to do anything to protect its position. The central administrations and the leaderships of the political parties are incapable of putting forward a policy other than a war of words. This situation portrays a party that has difficulty mobilising even its base.

However, the events of the past few months showed the existence of a dynamic of resistance in Turkey which goes far beyond the existing opposition. For more than twenty years, this reality has manifested itself at every stage of the struggle against the political Islamist regime. Today, some of these great potentials of opposition continue to manifest themselves in social struggles, strikes and resistances, mobilizations and struggles.

Yet, the fact that the accumulations in this field remain in a fragmented and limited understanding of the struggle for rights, makes it impossible to create a sufficiently effective opposition force. In this context, in which the parties of the order are also increasing their pessimism, we are approaching a threshold of despair that includes large sections of society. The millions of opponents who continue to show up in the polls as 'undecided' are turning inwards in the absence of options. Anger and resentment are giving way to boredom and fatigue. Those who retain their anger, especially the youth, find the solution in turning to other fascist parties.

POSSIBILITIES FOR UNITING OPPOSITION DYNAMICS

In this environment, there is nothing else to do but to unite the broadest oppositional dynamics of society around the will to put an end to the current one-man regime.

Such an opposition force continues to make its presence felt throughout the country. This situation is undoubtedly a good starting point, but it is not enough. It remains a fundamental task to find new forms that will overcome the confinement of these movements to a narrow scope or local borders around micro-demands limited to their sphere and to try to integrate them into a force that will claim the destiny of the whole country.

The important thing now is to work step by step for the building of unity of struggles and organisations within this dynamic. A way can be opened by trying to increase such initiatives, by strengthening the relations and links between the oppositions, by trying to organise unions of action and struggle.

Beyond the lessons of what has been done, revolutionary answers can be found creatively and in the ongoing struggle of the people below, that is, in real life... Otherwise, nothing can be done in the populist political games, the search for personal heroes and the politics of show that already surround everyone from the right to the left...