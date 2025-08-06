The entire system needs to be changed

Berkant Gültekin

The process commission began its work yesterday. In his opening speech, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said, ‘Only the Presidency of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey will inform the public and the press about the commission's work.’

Kurtulmuş's words suggest that the government wants to conduct a controlled process. It is clear that there is concern that what is discussed in the commission will be leaked to the outside world, which could disrupt the process that is being developed.

The commission will work as much as it can, given the contradictions it contains. All parties with political influence or power have different expectations.

Erdoğan's intention is to transform the process and the commission into a platform that will help him maintain his power. This platform could be a constitutional partnership or an electoral alliance. Perhaps both... For Erdoğan, this is the only valuable aspect of the process.

Bahçeli is seeking to institutionalise what he calls the ‘new normal’ by changing the security codes of the state in line with the regional conjuncture. If Erdoğan's re-election goal is in line with this, there is no problem. They understand each other well on this issue, but of course there is no guarantee of what will happen in the future.

The DEM Party is giving meaning to the commission through a ‘democratisation perspective.’ Rather than thinking that the ideological character of the ruling bloc is a hindering factor, the Kurdish movement believes that the regime is forced to take developmental steps due to the reality imposed by internal and external conditions.

However, it should be noted that the movement's centre of gravity in current politics has shifted to İmralı. This situation opens the door to the ‘neutrality’ position desired by the government. The withdrawal of the Kurdish movement to a neutral zone means its separation from the anti-government front. This also means a new distribution of power.

The CHP's reason for joining the commission does not stem from any realistic hope it may have. In a way, it is a matter of consistency... Because in previous years, the CHP argued that the Kurdish issue should be discussed in Parliament. The minds behind the current commission may not use the term ‘Kurdish issue,’ but this is the closest thing to a Kurdish issue commission.

The CHP's stance also appears to be the product of a strategic search for balance. The party has gained considerable prestige in the eyes of Kurdish voters in recent years. It has begun to receive a considerable amount of votes from Kurdish citizens in both the east and the west. Although Erdoğan's intention is clear, the decision not to participate in the commission could have weakened the bond between the CHP and Kurdish voters, leading to the party's accumulated gains being squandered.

On the other hand, maintaining a distance from the DEM Party is also important for the CHP. A commission without the CHP would create a political atmosphere conducive to Erdoğan's ‘AKP-MHP-DEM’ formula.

The CHP may decide to withdraw from the commission in the future, citing legitimate reasons. Nevertheless, with the positive will it has demonstrated for the process, it has closed the option for the government to label itself as ‘anti-Kurdish.’ It has sent the message ‘I am not the old CHP’ to the relevant interlocutors and the public.

Something ‘new’ is happening in Turkey, one way or another. However, we have experienced enough in the AKP years that not every “new” thing produces positive results. If this period of rupture is completed in the way the ruling party wants, unfortunately, we will see that yet another ‘new’ thing will not benefit the country.

For this reason, all opposition political actors are expected to remain committed to a line of struggle against the ruling party if their genuine aspiration is to achieve a democratic Turkey. After all, the state of the country under the leadership of the ‘Movement of the Virtuous,’ which has governed for 23 years, is plain to see.

We cannot understand or interpret the country by completely erasing the past from our minds or closing our eyes to what is happening around us and squeezing the country into a commission, contrary to the normal flow of life and politics. In other words, everything is not about what is being planned at the top of politics.

The ruling party's record is growing worse by the day. While life continues with all its destructiveness on one hand, the extent of the entrenched corruption is being exposed by new scandals. Fake diplomas, altered official records, fabricated titles, fake careers...

This system, which spews injustice and lawlessness from every corner, cannot even ensure the data security of the people, and instead smiles upon its allies with opportunities to get rich quick, has dragged millions who earn their living through hard work into poverty, hopelessness, and a lack of future in healthcare, education, and all public services, dragging millions who earn their living through hard work into poverty, despair, and a futureless existence, can such a system possess the capabilities to lead the country to peace and democracy?

More importantly, do the rulers of this system truly desire this?

Peace, democracy, freedom, justice, and equality are all invaluable. However, each of them depends on the existence of the others. Wanting peace and democracy is right, but it only makes sense and is consistent when efforts are made for the others as well.

In short, in a system with a broken backbone, no single part can be repaired on its own. To put it simply, the entire system must be changed. That change must be for the better and more advanced.

If the opposition demonstrates this consistency, the process may lead to developments that the ruling party does not want. This is not just a wish, but a strong possibility. As long as the promises made to the people are kept.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tesisatın komple değişmesi lazım, published in BirGün newspaper on August 6, 2025.