The estimate did not hold, let’s set a target

Hayri Kozanoğlu

The CBRT published its Third Inflation Report last week. We know that in previous reports inflation forecasts did not hold and were revised in almost every new presentation. This time, a novelty was introduced: it was announced that alongside forecasts, interim targets would also be shared.

For the end of 2025, the interim target of 24% is maintained. However, it is estimated that year-end inflation will be between 25% and 29%. Don’t you think there is a lack of seriousness here? Is there any point in insisting on 24%, knowing it will not hold, just to say the target was not missed? On the other hand, since the main tool to reduce inflation is seen as the policy rate, wouldn’t it be necessary, for consistency’s sake, to raise rates in order to meet the target?

Everyone knows that while the economy is rapidly cooling and companies complain about high loan rates, no such move will be allowed “from above”, so additional tightening is nearly impossible. Apparently, the thinking is “Let’s keep 24% there like a ‘doll’ anyway”.

For 2026, the previous report’s 12% inflation forecast is replaced with a 16% target. However, it is stated that this target will be revised in extraordinary circumstances. The forecast range for 2026 is announced as 13% to 19%. As for the 2027 year-end interim target, a single-digit rate of 9% is set.

CBRT EXPERTS AT ATTENTION

At the Inflation Report presentation, it was seen that the senior team, led by President Fatih Karahan, entered the hall through the back door, walking proudly and decisively towards the podium. At that moment, CBRT experts scattered among the invitees stood up in a moment of hesitation and paid tribute. This may even have been an unplanned, unauthorised gesture by the top management. But it is clear that we witnessed a reflection of the mentality of obedience, submission, loyalty and hierarchy that the Presidential System has infiltrated into society’s fabric.

NO SUCCESS IN SIGHT

All signs point to 2025 closing with inflation around 30%. At the general elections in June 2023, inflation was 38.2%. Two and a half years have passed since Mehmet Şimşek and his team took office and inflation has only been reduced to this point. CBRT documents insistently date the start of the disinflation programme to June 2024. They assume the decline began in May 2024 when inflation reached 75.5%.

We can accept that the sub-40% election-time inflation, achieved through currency suppression, delayed public price hikes and artificially low interest rates, was not realistic. And of course, this illusion was created by AKP manipulations. Even if you start counting from June 2024, it is clear there has been no notable success.

The so-called disinflation programme relies on cooling demand by keeping interest rates high and applying tightening measures such as credit restrictions, and by attracting hot money through the appeal of lira interest rates, so that foreign exchange inflows suppress the exchange rate and curb inflation.

WHAT FISCAL POLICY?

Market commentators constantly repeat that the programme lacks a fiscal policy leg and that the desired goal cannot be achieved with monetary policy alone. But it is obvious that vague fiscal policy talk, without stating which income and expenditure measures will affect which classes and groups, has little meaning.

Look, the CBRT does not hide what kind of fiscal policy it favours. On page 55 of the Inflation Report it says, “Reaching the budget balance targets envisaged in the Medium-Term Programme by prioritising reductions in expenditures rather than increases in revenues will support macroeconomic balance and the fight against inflation”. In other words, “don’t raise taxes, don’t take steps that will upset the capital class”.

So how will expenditure cuts be achieved? Of course, no mention is made of the Palace’s ever-expanding Diyanet budget or the ostentatious spending of senior public bureaucracy. But among the risks to inflation forecasts are listed wage increases for minimum wage earners and public employees.

In a sense, the message is “keep minimum wage, public employees and pensioners’ pay low, leave the rest to us”. Technically correct. If you accept people’s impoverishment, cuts to social spending and rising unemployment, as in Argentina under Millei, you can reduce inflation of nearly 300% in two years, hoping to close 2025 at 27%. But this would be a statistical success, a social disaster.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tahmin tutmadı, hedef verelim, published in BirGün newspaper on August 19, 2025.