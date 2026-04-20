The exception became the rule: Record number of detainees

Mustafa Bildircin

Justice has been one of the areas most severely damaged during the AKP governments. As citizens’ faith in justice diminished day by day, Turkey witnessed countless rulings that opened the door to debates on the “politicisation of the judiciary”. Court decisions targeting opponents, which sparked debates over their “lack of fairness”, led to a steady decline in trust in the judiciary.

The witch-hunt against opponents left virtually no room in prisons. Dozens of people, including mayors of opposition-run municipalities and journalists, have been deprived of their freedom for extended periods due to indictments that were never formally drawn up. The opposition has reacted to the practice of detention—defined in the Code of Criminal Procedure as “not a punishment, but a temporary protective measure”—by stating that “under the AKP, it has been stripped of its protective nature and turned into a tool of punishment.”

STRIKING NUMBER

The validity of criticisms that detention is frequently used as a punitive measure was reflected in data from the General Directorate of Prisons and Detention Centres. According to the figures, a record number of detainees was reached in Turkey as of 1 April 2026.

According to data from the General Directorate of Prisons and Detention Centres, the number of detainees in Turkey, which stood at 38,537 in 2023, rose to 55,240 by the end of 2024, a period marked by increased pressure on the opposition.

Following operations targeting Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and officials from the municipality on 19 March 2025, a striking increase in the number of detainees was recorded. In 2025, when numerous journalists were also detained under the “Disinformation Law” alongside young people protesting the operations, the number of detainees rose to 57,503 as of 1 August 2025.

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DETAINEES

In 2026, as pressure on the opposition intensified and journalists were detained for their reporting, the number of detainees reached yet another record high. According to data from the General Directorate of Prisons and Detention Centres of the Ministry of Justice dated 1 April 2026, the number of detainees in Turkey stood at 62,514. It was noted that 7,159 of the total 62,514 detainees were women and children.

The educational backgrounds of those detained in prisons as of April 2026 were also shared. It was reported that 4,769 of those awaiting indictment or being tried whilst in custody held bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees.

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WHAT DOES THE CRIMINAL PROCEDURE CODE SAY?

The practice of detention is defined in Article 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The law states that detention may only be imposed if there is strong suspicion of a crime and a risk of absconding or tampering with evidence, adding that “Detention is not a punishment, but a temporary protective measure.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İstisna idi kural oldu: Tutuklu sayısında rekor, published in BirGün newspaper on April 20, 2026.