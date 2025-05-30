The expert bill is on the shoulders of the struggle

Mahir Kanaat

Citizens engaged in ecological struggles are graplling with the high costs of the judicial system while trying to protect nature. Especially expert discovery fees have become a serious financial burden for life defenders. In one of the environmental lawsuits in the villages of Kirazlı, Yeni, Çınar and Gökçealan in Aydın's Kuşadası district, life defenders were charged approximately 100 thousand TL.

The case was filed after a previously cancelled quarry project was revived with a capacity increase. In the lawsuit filed against the decision that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) was not necessary, the expert committee conducted a second discovery. The report came out in favour of the company. The Aydın Administrative Court's decision by a vote of 3 to 2 was upheld by the Council of State. Citizens who lost the case were left with a bill of 100 thousand TL. Life defenders, who are trying to find a solution with solidarity in the face of this heavy cost, called for solidarity for the struggle.

To date, 11 mining and energy projects in and around Kirazlı have been prevented through legal or practical struggles. However, each lawsuit means a financial burden for the defenders of life with discovery fees, expert reports and other expenses.

This fee increases exponentially when the case involves a technical area or when more than one expert is assigned. With the increase in the number of discoveries, the total cost can reach hundreds of thousands of liras, and in some cases even 1 million liras. For example, in environmental cases where different expert committees conduct multiple discoveries, this figure can reach the million marks with additional items such as transportation, accommodation, area size, and reporting. All these costs fall on the shoulders of citizens who observe the public interest and defend nature and living spaces.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Bilirkişi faturası mücadelenin sırtında, published in BirGün newspaper on May 30, 2025.