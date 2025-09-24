The facts have turned into a fairy tale in the US

During the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan, who is currently in the US, held a series of visits over three days ahead of his meeting with US President Trump tomorrow.

The rosy picture painted by Erdoğan in his speeches once again exposed the regime's hypocritical policies. The one-man regime, which has lost public support, is seeking the formula for survival in the policies of imperialists, while Erdoğan's statements during his US tour were full of praise for Trump. Erdoğan, who spoke at every opportunity about his good relations with his “friend Trump,” could not stop talking about how well Turkey was doing. The stark contrast between the conditions in the country and Erdoğan's narrative was striking.

He met with investors at the Turkish Investment Conference in a Sectoral Roundtable Format organized by the Turkish-US Business Council. Speaking at the conference, Erdoğan said, “We continue to take steps to strengthen a transparent, competitive, and secure market environment that will make Turkey more attractive to investors.”

HE COULDN'T STOP PRAISING THE ECONOMY

Erdoğan, who claimed that Şimşek's program had improved economic resilience, said that year-end inflation would fall below 30 percent. During this period, Erdoğan, who condemned minimum wage earners and pensioners to figures below the poverty line and did not mention rising food, housing, and health expenses, also claimed that there were permanent and structural recoveries in the economy.

According to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), broad-based unemployment in the country stands at 29.6%, but Erdoğan did not mention this figure in his speech. Boasting about narrow-based unemployment, Erdoğan presented the fact that this figure has fallen to single digits in the country as a great success. The latest statement on economic data was reflected in yesterday's OECD research. The OECD lowered its 2026 growth estimate for the Turkish economy from 3.3 percent to 3.2 percent. The inflation estimate for 2026 was raised from 18.5 percent to 19.2 percent.

Erdoğan, who did not mention the economic unrest among broad segments of society, including workers, farmers, and students, also winked at capital. Erdoğan said, “As a government, we are providing all kinds of support to pave the way for our private sector.” Continuing his speech, Erdoğan began by saying, “My dear friend Trump,” adding, "The $100 billion trade volume we set in 2019 remains our common goal. In this regard, we have increased export-oriented support with the US. I sincerely believe that with the support of our private sector and new investment initiatives, we will achieve our $100 billion target."

HE DIDN'T MENTION THE OPPRESSION

During his visit to Türkevi, Erdoğan frequently spoke of the freedom, democracy, and development, ignoring what was happening in the country. Especially after March 19, as the judiciary was turned into an apparatus of the regime, the country woke up to various injustices every new day. While Erdoğan praised the country during his US tour, even the events of just yesterday highlighted the difference between Erdoğan's Turkey and what is actually happening in the country.

The latest operation targeting municipalities took place yesterday at the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality. Dozens of people were detained in the operation, which took place in the early hours of the morning. The media blackout also continued yesterday. Finally, an investigation was launched against TELE 1 executives over a tape recording. The broadcasters of the program “ Soğuk Savaş” (Cold War) were arrested by the court.

CONDEMNATIONS THAT DID NOT GO BEYOND THE STAGE

Erdoğan's remarks about Israel also drew attention at the High-Level International Conference on Finding a Solution to the Palestinian Question and Implementing the Two-State Solution, held at the UN General Assembly Hall.

In his speech there, Erdoğan said that Israeli President Netanyahu had caused disasters, but did not mention the uninterrupted trade relations with Israel. Erdoğan also glossed over the fact that, in line with US policies, they had implemented practices that paved the way for Israel until now.

AIRCRAFT PURCHASES CONFIRMED

Meanwhile, both Trump and Turkish Airlines confirmed that Turkey would purchase Boeing aircraft. CHP Chairman Özgür Özel stated that Erdoğan would promise to purchase Boeing aircraft during his meeting with US President Trump, even saying that he had met with Trump's son at the Dolmabahçe Work Office for this purpose. Erdoğan's response to Özel's remarks was that he was “making it up.”

Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat, who was visiting the US, responded to journalist Vahap Munyar’s question about the Boeing purchase. Bolat said, “We have always been in talks with Boeing about purchasing aircraft. The world's two leading passenger aircraft manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, are struggling to keep up with orders. We may sign a deal for 250 aircraft with Boeing during this visit.”

THEY ARE BEGGING FOR TRUMP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded to Erdoğan's interview with Fox News on Fox News' Fox & Friends program. Regarding Erdoğan's statements, "If you recall, Mr. Trump made a statement. He said, ‘I will end the Russia-Ukraine war.’ Is it over? It is still ongoing. Similarly, he said, ‘I will end the Gaza war.’ Is it over? No,“ Rubio said. ”All other countries, including Turkey, are practically begging us to get involved in these matters. They all want to talk to President Trump, and they all want Trump to solve their problems. They call and say, ‘Can we shake the President's hand for five minutes?’ Right now, President Trump is an irreplaceable leader in solving global problems."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gerçekler ABD’de masala döndü, published in BirGün newspaper on September 24, 2025.