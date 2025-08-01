The farewell of millions to fruit and vegetables

İlayda Sorku

In Turkey, deepening poverty has left millions of workers deprived of even the most basic foods. The economic crisis has become more visible on dining tables. In the summer of 2025, conversations at markets revolve not around taste or freshness but price. As inflation soars and the minimum wage remains unchanged, both fruit and vegetables have disappeared from people’s tables.

Meat had already long been forgotten in many households. According to TÜİK data, since 2021 the price of lamb has increased by 660.6 percent and beef by 616.7 percent. Per capita red meat consumption has fallen from 22.89 kilograms to 16.6. Following meat, fruit and vegetables are now being erased from tables one by one.

While a kilo of cherries is priced between 600 and 800 lira, grapes have reached 680 lira per kilo. Greengages are 400 lira, figs 600. Buying fruit by the piece has become normalised at markets. Watermelon is sold in slices, peaches individually. A single peach is 145 lira, half a watermelon 485. In some products, prices have risen by more than 1000 percent compared to 2020. Fruit and vegetables that minimum wage earners could buy by the kilo five years ago have now become inaccessible.

Even if the millions living on minimum wage allocate 10 percent of their income—2,210 lira—to fruit and vegetables, they can only afford a few kilograms for the entire month. The picture is even worse for pensioners. If one spent the lowest pension income of 16,881 lira on 2 kilos of cherries, 1 kilo of grapes, half a watermelon, 2 peaches and 1 kilo of tomatoes, the cost would be 3,230 TL for just a few pieces of fruit. That equals one-fifth of the monthly income.

∗∗∗

NO WINNER IN THIS SYSTEM

As the number of farmers withdrawing from production increases year by year, the contraction in agriculture is no longer just an individual issue but a societal crisis. Those trying to cling to production are squeezed between fuel, fertiliser and feed prices pegged to foreign currency. Agricultural subsidies do not even reach 1 percent of national income, and according to TÜİK data, by May 2025, agricultural input prices had increased by 31.8 percent year-on-year. In December 2024, the rate was 32.49 percent. This crisis in the fields is directly reflected on the table. According to OECD and FAO data, Turkey ranks first in the world in food inflation on both monthly and yearly bases. The fire in the kitchen remains unextinguished.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Milyonların meyve sebzeye vedası, published in BirGün newspaper on August 1, 2025.