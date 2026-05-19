The fight continues since 19 May

Politics Service

Today is the 107th anniversary of the 19 May 1919 landing that changed the destiny of a nation. The torch of independence lit by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Samsun, where he set foot from the Bandırma ferry, is one of the most important breaking and turning points in the history of the Republic of Turkey. 19 May is not just a calendar day, but the symbol of the independence will of a nation rising from its ashes. The struggle waged against imperialism, the sultanate and the Palace preserves its topicality just like on its very first day. In fact, nothing has changed in the intervening 107 years. All four corners of the country are under an imperialist siege today. The political Islamist one-man regime in the wake of imperialism is determined to drag the country into a pitch-black darkness.

The imperialists, receiving support from the political Islamist regime, have once again swarmed over the country just as they did a hundred years ago. Besieging the country, the imperialists are tailoring new models and imposing new political systems upon the Republic of Turkey, which was established with immense effort and sacrifice. This ambition and intention was expressed firsthand by the American imperialism's Middle East Envoy Tom Barrack as "benevolent monarchies". The dependency relations of the government, which walks hand in hand with imperialism and acts as a watchman for the war organisation NATO, are dragging the country into new disasters. Clinging to the rope of the US and Trump, the political Islamist regime is dragging Turkey step by step into the reactionary quagmire of the Middle East. All four corners of the country are under an imperialist siege. This reactionary assault, driven by the US, has turned into the most burning threat ahead of our country. Extracting the country from this reactionary spiral is one of the most current duties ahead of the country. The youth, the masses and the patriots, who struggled against the occupation in 1919 and for independence in 1968, are today once again claiming ownership of their country.

WE WILL OPEN THE WAY TO A NEW LIBERATION

Önder İşleyen - LEFT Party (SOL Parti) Spokesperson

19 May was the expression of a search for liberation against the imperialist occupation. The march that started with 19 May merged step by step with the resistances of the Anatolian people, despite the capitulation of those powerholders sitting in the offices of the sultanate and the caliphate. The resistances spread across the Anatolian geography came together through "Congresses" and opened the paths to independence.

The orientations of the imperialist centres were towards Turkey remaining under a surrendered sultanate-caliphate administration. The independence gained by breaking this siege created a new Republic by leaving behind the reactionism of the sultanate-caliphate as well. Established with these independentist and progressive orientations, the Republic was put back onto the path of re-colonisation through tendencies of integration with capitalism and, fundamentally, through relations entered into on the axis of the Cold War with the US. Starting with the participation in NATO, the entire state structure, primarily the bilateral agreements and the military structure, began to be restructured in this direction. The revolutionary struggle in the second half of the 1960s, led by the likes of Deniz [Gezmiş], Mahir [Çayan] and DEV-GENÇ (Revolutionary Youth Federation of Turkey), developed as a new social rebellion against this re-colonisation. By suppressing this wave of social awakening with coups under US-NATO control on 12 March [1971] and 12 September [1980], Turkey was drifted in a direction that would arrive at today's darkness.

Today, one of the most important points that needs to be underlined is the reality that the secular, democratic and independence achievements of the Republic have now been largely liquidated and transformed into an Islamist fascism. The establishment of such a reactionary regime was built through a series of major operations and referendums like the one in 2010, with all kinds of fraud, pressure and tyranny, within the process that started with the AKP being brought to power, which was set up by the US through its direct interventions.

Today, Turkey has arrived at a historic threshold once again. A Republic that was established by passing through the paths of 19 May is being attempted to be made permanent as a US-driven monarchic-reactionary order. To save their own decayed government, the AKP and MHP are volunteering for the servitude of this imposition by the US; with plans to establish new NATO operational bases, our country is being used as a base for these bandit imperialist centres.

The NATO Summit, Barrack’s words regarding "benevolent monarchies", and Trump referring to today’s powerholders as "wonderful boys" are all indicators of what kind of a disaster Turkey is being dragged into under this government. Against this, the working people of Turkey are trying to resist wherever they are today as well, in a search for liberation to defend our lands and to defend their freedoms. Today, it is our responsibility to commonise our resistances, oppositions and defences everywhere, and to open the way to a new liberation by multiplying the solidarity of the people. This will be achieved once again today by the people's own determination and the people's own united, organised power. On this path, our accumulation of anti-imperialist struggle stretching from the Anatolian people’s resistance against occupation, through Deniz and Mahir to the present day, will be our greatest assurance and our call for liberation.

A MAY 19 STORY... THE TARGET OF "EITHER ALL TOGETHER, OR NONE OF US!" REALTISES WITH ALL ITS ELEMENTS!

Prof. Dr. Taner Timur

The story actually began on 16 May 1919. Towards that evening, Mustafa Kemal Pasha was deeply thoughtful and equally anxious on the Bandırma ferry, which was anchored off Sarayburnu in the Bosphorus. A day earlier, the Greek army had landed in Izmir and subsequently launched the occupation that would spread into the interior of Anatolia. The situation was difficult; how would the Greeks, who had backed themselves with the Triple Entente, particularly Britain, be stopped?

Indeed, the children of the people, who had rushed from one front to another for seven years, were exhausted and wretched. Furthermore, those setting off for Samsun could not escape being a source of suspicion and anxiety in the collaborative armistice press. Or was the team preparing to board the Bandırma ferry the reserve team of the Party that wanted to spread Unionist madness to Anatolia this time too? In those days—internally and externally—Unionist hatred was so widespread that there were even rumours that the Bandırma ferry would be sunk on the way. Moreover, this hostility was also shared by the public, albeit for different reasons, and became the primary reason delaying the establishment of the "regular army" in the resistance. So much so that two years later, during the war, İnönü would even have to stop a military convoy returning from Bursa and tell the officers: “You must know the situation we are in; the Sultan is your enemy, the great powers are your enemies; look at me, let no one hear, the nation is your enemy!” (İnönü, Memoirs).

Yet on 19 May 1919, there was no serious measure the Samsun passengers could take against these dangers. Kemal Pasha had simply commanded the captain of the Bandırma ferry: “Keep a route close to the shore to avoid suffering the hostility of any vessel belonging to the enemy states!” It was done so, and amidst severe storms, the ferry managed to reach the port of Samsun in the early hours of 19 May. The public also joined the welcoming ceremony, accompanied by a military band, with demonstrations of affection. A period in Ottoman-Turkish history was closing, and a new period full of suffering and obstacles was beginning. The long and arduous march that began in Samsun would culminate four years later in Lausanne with the enthusiasm of peace and restructuring. A new page full of hope on the path towards a Secular Republic against Islamic Unionism [Ummahism] was opening in our history! Ups and downs passed over the years. At the point reached, we hope all dark clouds over freedom will disperse and at a time when “Who knows, maybe tomorrow, maybe even closer than tomorrow! (M. Akif)”, our target of “Either all together, or none of us!” realises with all its elements! Happy 19 May Youth Commemoration to all revolutionary, democratic patriots!

TIME TO STRUGGLE IN THE LIGHT OF 19 MAY

Hakan Okçal - Retired Ambassador

19 May is the rebellion launched with determination by a handful of people with courage against all kinds of hardships, occupation and internal betrayal. When we look at the Turkey of that day, we encounter a picture so bad and discouraging that it cannot be compared with today's conditions. However, the leaders of the War of Independence, first and foremost Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, did not hesitate even for a moment, with both their own beliefs and the endless trust they felt in the public.

The principle in the Amasya Circular stating "The independence of the nation will be saved by the determination and resolution of the nation" declared that the sole power to be relied upon in that dark period was the public. As a matter of fact, local resistances organised town by town merged with the Erzurum and Sivas Congresses and turned into an unshakable will in Ankara. Although there are those within society who occasionally fall into pessimism, the determination of the public is felt very clearly in the working class's search for rights, in the peasants' efforts to protect nature, and in the voice of the youth, the labourers and retirees. The hopeful side of the matter is that an atmosphere of concrete cooperation and solidarity has formed across all political and social circles that are dissatisfied with this course of events. Sacrifices were never made in vain on these lands. The spirit in the "Mustafa Kemal March" started from Samsun to Ankara in the past by the generation of '68 under the leadership of Deniz Gezmiş and his friends lives today with the same vitality. Therefore, there is no need for anyone to fall into pessimism. Hope is our greatest shield, not only for domestic politics and social dynamics but also against the encirclement in the outside world. Today, there may be wars, crises and foreign policy mistakes resulting from bad governance around Turkey. However, all of these diplomatic and strategic mistakes can be corrected. To attain the free, prosperous and bright days the country deserves, we must cast pessimism aside and continue to make self-sacrificing contributions to the common struggle.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 19 Mayıs'tan bugüne hâlâ sürüyor o kavga, published in BirGün newspaper on May 19, 2026.