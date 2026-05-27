The fight is to be waged in the CHP’s own backyard: There is a new path to follow

Yaşar Aydın

The reinstatement of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as head of the CHP by court order is not merely an internal CHP matter.

Whilst Justice Minister Gürlek rushed to appear on TV screens to explain “how correct” this judicial intervention was; Ömer Çelik made the government’s role in the process clear by directly targeting CHP leader Özgür Özel.

As expected, the pro-government media suddenly ‘rediscovered’ Kılıçdaroğlu, whilst Bahçeli and his team persistently continued their rhetoric that ‘both sides within the CHP must reach a compromise’. Interestingly, it is also possible to come across commentators and academics making similar interpretations under the guise of impartiality.

This is precisely why we need clarity of thought and agreement on certain fundamental points to understand what is happening correctly.

Let us begin with the following observations:

The Regime's Design of the New Opposition: The "absolute nullity" issue was not concocted solely to design the CHP or to win the upcoming election. This move demonstrates the "new duty" assigned to the opposition in the new regime that is sought to be established. In short, Kılıçdaroğlu's CHP has been engineered to be a functional apparatus of the Palace regime both today and tomorrow.

The Impossibility of a Party Congress Expectation: It is impossible to expect Kılıçdaroğlu, who entered the party headquarters under police escort with the “absolute nullity” decision, to convene a party congress on his own accord. Indeed, the statements he made last Sunday clearly revealed his intentions. Just as Bahçeli did in the MHP, Kılıçdaroğlu positions himself not according to the democratic demands of the grassroots, but according to the needs of the system he is part of. The objective is clear: to manage the party in the presidential election, personally determining the candidate and MPs.

The Strategy of Internal Conflict: The main politics of those appointed to the CHP management by the judicial ruling will be structured around wearing down Özgür Özel and Ekrem İmamoğlu, rather than fighting the government. This structure will function as an ‘internal opposition’, spending its time gathering arguments for the government’s wing.

The Government's Unbridled Power: If the response from the opposition bloc remains feeble, the government may attempt much harsher moves, including the lifting of immunities. For there is no longer any threshold left in Turkey where we can say, "Surely, they would not go this far."

TURNING POINT

Following the absolute nullity decision, it was rightfully assessed that a dual structure had formed within the CHP. Özgür Özel also certified this situation when he announced that they would continue the struggle by remaining inside the party.

By calling for the convention to gather within 45 days, mayors and provincial chairs acknowledged the existence of this situation, while also showing the path for it to be brought to an end.

Undoubtedly, thousands of CHP members share these justified feelings and expectations. However, the course of events shows that this internal reckoning will not yield a result. Reducing the struggle merely to the level of "repelling the intervention made against the CHP" will be nothing but a waste of time. Beyond being debilitating and offering no solution, such a stance would mean wrestling on the very mat where the government wants to draw the opposition.

Yet, the sentiment spreading across the entire country since the weekend indicated the existence of a completely different way out. The emphasis on a "joint struggle" made in unison by political parties, democratic mass organisations, trade unions, and professional chambers has given rise to a new climate of objection that surpasses the boundaries of the CHP by leagues, capable of embracing 70 per cent of the country. This reflex may not have reached the massiveness of the 19 March spirit just yet, but with the sentiments and demands it carries, it has established the ground for a much more advanced partnership.

WHAT DOES THE GOVERNMENT WANT?

Erdoğan's immediate expectation from this "nullity" move is very clear: for the CHP to be paralysed. For all the energy to be spent on intra-party disputes. With the İmamoğlu case, operations targeting municipalities, and the Kılıçdaroğlu-Özel fight, the election will suddenly be at the doorstep... Erdoğan will thus eliminate the most important dynamic of the opposition in its own civil war, without even touching the chestnuts on the fire.

Once the election is won, whether you call it a "Benevolent Monarchy", "Strong Leadership", or "Sultanism", the new regime will be completely consolidated. If the opposition exhausts its energy in the corridors of the CHP, the government is confident that this plan will work like clockwork.

Well, while the government's game plan is so obvious, is it not also clear what the opposition must do? Of course, it is clear. However, just like in the matter of Columbus standing the egg upright; knowing what to do is not enough, one must put that step into action.

It is an indisputable fact that the CHP is the largest institutional structure of the opposition. However, we now have to see that the CHP has experienced a political "displacement" at the central level. Moreover, while this situation has been directly designed by the government, making calculations to reintegrate the CHP into the opposition ranks or to defeat Kılıçdaroğlu from within could be a futile waste of energy. Accepting this reality is certainly not easy for a large mass of people who have given years to this party. However, the main body under Özel's leadership must not wage the struggle by turning its face towards Kılıçdaroğlu. That structure is now an "apparatus". The only way to send away the nullity management in the CHP is to defeat the government directly. The regime must be placed at the target.

WHERE SHOULD THE LEVER BE PLACED?

Only a united opposition that is cohesive, united against the regime, and directs its energy outwards rather than inwards can defeat a state-like government. The Palace regime is attempting to trap the opposition’s dynamics in separate wells. Now is the time to emerge from those wells and stand shoulder to shoulder. This is achievable.

If the opposition forces can place the lever in the right place, the mobilisation of large crowds is inevitable. Here, the most critical threshold for the elected CHP leadership is this: will you set up the lever in a narrow ‘CHP garden’, or will you take the fight right to the heart of the country?

The path is clear, the answer is clear. But the egg is not yet standing upright.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kavgayı CHP’nin bahçesinde istiyor: Yeni bir yol var yürümek lazım, published in BirGün newspaper on May 27, 2026.