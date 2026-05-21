The fire ignited in the farmlands will burn the dinner table

Havva Gümüşkaya

The war in the Middle East has made the already fragile structure of agriculture even more vulnerable. The rise in the prices of fertiliser, diesel, feed and energy—which are among the most fundamental cost items in agricultural production—is dragging producers into a vice-like grip of debt and uncertainty from the sowing season right through to harvest time.

The fact that 80–90% of raw materials for fertiliser are imported means that every fluctuation in the international market is directly reflected in production costs. Farmers face rising input costs even before sowing their fields, whilst energy expenses from irrigation through to the harvest period further compound the burden.

According to the latest Agricultural Input Price Index from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the monthly increase in March was 3.89%, whilst the annual increase reached 34.26%. The input inflation faced by producers since the start of the year stood at 11.25%. The sharpest rise was seen in fertilisers and soil conditioners. The annual increase reached 48.33%, whilst the monthly increase was calculated at 9.69%. In the energy and lubricants group, which includes diesel, the monthly increase was 9.55%. The annual price increase for animal feed also rose to 35.86%.

DEBT: A FARMER’S REALITY

Faced with high costs, farmers are taking on debt from bank loans, Agricultural Credit Cooperatives and input suppliers to keep their production going, and the burden on them is growing heavier by the day. According to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), the total credit debt in the agriculture, hunting and forestry sectors reached 1 trillion 371 billion lira as of March 2026. Debt to banks in the agriculture sector alone rose to 1.3 trillion lira. Agricultural debt, which stood at 960 billion lira in the same period last year, thus increased by 41% in one year. Producers unable to service their debts now face the risk of losing their tractors, livestock and fields. The rise in non-performing agricultural loans highlights the scale of the crisis. The amount of non-performing loans, which stood at 5.3 billion lira in March last year, has risen to 21.2 billion lira this March – a 300% increase. The tsunami that began in the production sector is now approaching the dinner table. Vegetable and fruit prices, which were expected to fall as supply increased during the summer months, now risk rising further rather than falling, due to rising production and transport costs. The Central Bank’s second inflation report also highlighted the rise in food prices. According to the report, there was a 57% increase in prices within the fruit and vegetable group during the first four months of the year. The year-end food inflation forecast, previously projected at 19%, has been raised to 26.3%. However, this forecast is not considered realistic either. According to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), food inflation stood at 34.55%. Due to increases in production and transport costs, food prices are expected to rise further despite the abundance of produce during the summer months.

Producers are being hit not only by the economic crisis but also by the disasters caused by the climate crisis. A statement from the Chamber of Agricultural Engineers (ZMO) emphasised that extreme weather events have caused devastation in agricultural production. The statement noted that free provision of seeds, seedlings and saplings is necessary for production to continue.

The ZMO also called for the damages suffered to be assessed as ‘disasters’ without requiring registration with the Agricultural Credit System (ÇKS) or agricultural insurance, and for producers’ losses to be compensated swiftly. Agricultural writer Ali Ekber Yıldırım made the following assessment: “TÜİK’s figures are very low. For example, the monthly increase in both fertiliser and diesel is shown as 9.55%. Yet these are the March figures. The Iran War began, and fertiliser and diesel prices skyrocketed. According to the Union of Agricultural Chambers’ March data, there was a price increase of over 22% for diesel and between 26% and 8.5% for fertiliser, depending on the type. TÜİK’s figures are not realistic. The rise in fuel prices has already been felt at the dinner table. Prices for many products rose in April. These figures are from March. Will this be reflected from now on? Of course. But as field crops will come into play from now on, there won’t be such an extreme rise in agricultural products. Previously, peppers reached 400–500 lira, as did aubergines. And this will inevitably be reflected in production and field crops in the coming period. The real focus should be on input prices. With input prices rising so sharply, the purchase prices for wheat and barley will be announced at the start of June; how much of this will be passed on to the farmer’s produce is far more important. Will products be increased in line with the inflation rate whilst the farmer is producing at a higher cost, or will the rises in input prices be reflected? From the perspective of the continuity of production, that is far more important.’’

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WHAT WILL THE PRICES OF WHEAT, BARLEY AND HAZELNUTS BE?

Whilst reactions continue to the government’s announcement of a fresh tea purchase price of 35 TL—which leaves producers to face rising input costs on their own—all eyes are on the prices to be announced for wheat, barley, lentils, chickpeas and hazelnuts.

With just a few days left until harvest for wheat, barley and some other crops. According to Ali Ekber Yıldırım of Ekonomim, the first harvest has taken place on a few decares of land in Söke, Aydın, which could be described as local, and was sold at a symbolic price (20 lira per kilo). Due to excessive rainfall, the harvest will be delayed by 2–3 weeks depending on the region. The harvest is expected to begin from June onwards. Last year, the purchase price for wheat was announced as 13.75 lira per tonne. For the past two years, no price differential payments—that is, support premiums—have been announced for any product, including wheat, barley and tea. It is highly likely that no price differential payments will be announced for any product this year either. For tea, the last support premium announced was 2 lira per kilogram in 2024.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tarlada fitili ateşlenen yangın sofrayı yakacak, published in BirGün newspaper on May 21, 2026.