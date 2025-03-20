The first message from detained İsmail Saymaz: "I am clearly being silenced"

Journalist İsmail Saymaz has been taken into custody as part of the Gezi Park investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Among the charges brought against Saymaz is "assisting in the attempt to overthrow the government of the Republic of Turkey" within the scope of the Gezi Park investigation.

The statement issued by the prosecutor’s office included the following allegations:

"Regarding the series of actions known to the public as the ‘Gezi Park’ events, which aimed to prevent the 61st Government of the Republic of Turkey from performing its duties through force and violence;

It has been determined that the incidents known as the Orange Revolution in Georgia and the Baltic countries, the Arab Spring in Arab nations, and Taksim Gezi Park in Turkey were carried out through the Open Society Institute Assistance Foundation (Açık Toplum Vakıfları) under the management of George Soros.

Within the scope of investigation file number 2025/38575 initiated by our Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, studies conducted on the involvement of suspect İsmail Saymaz in the Gezi Park events, which were planned as an attempt to overthrow the 61st Government of the Republic of Turkey, have revealed:

His involvement in the preparation of the website of Mehmet Osman Kavala, an organizer of the Gezi Park events within the Taksim Solidarity platform, and his discussions with individuals involved in establishing a television channel aimed at disseminating these actions via the press.

Intensive contact with Mehmet Osman Kavala, Şerafettin Can Atalay, Çiğdem Mater Utku, and Ayşe Mücella Yapıcı, who were main defendants in the Gezi trial and held responsible for organizing and directing the events.

Active participation in activities, sharing information on social media that does not reflect the truth, and attempting to provoke citizens against law enforcement officers."

İSMAIL SAYMAZ RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS

After being taken into custody, İsmail Saymaz was initially unreachable, and he was prevented from meeting with his lawyer. He responded to the allegations made by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office through his lawyer, Aslı Kazan.

In response to the prosecutor’s statement, Saymaz stated: "I have had no contact with Osman Kavala outside of journalism. I have neither knowledge nor involvement in the alleged initiatives related to Kavala’s website or television channel. I have known Can Atalay before and after Gezi Park as a lawyer handling cases related to social issues. The frequency of our interactions stems from this. I know Çiğdem Mater from social circles, as well as because her husband and mother are my colleagues. I contacted Mücella Yapıcı as a news source and spoke with her.

I followed the Gezi events as a reporter starting from June 1. I objectively and impartially reported the incidents and developments. I have never made any posts that could be interpreted as calls to the streets or incitement. I have distanced myself from undemocratic approaches toward the political administration and from hostile rhetoric against Erdoğan and his family. I played no role in organizing, spreading, or sustaining the Gezi Park protests nationwide.

I only documented human rights violations that occurred during these protests, particularly the killing of Ali İsmail Korkmaz. My journalistic efforts have been recognized and awarded by both national and international press organizations. In 12 years, I have never once been accused or held responsible for the Gezi Park protests. Since no other charge could be leveled against me, I am now being dragged into the Gezi Park case. My journalistic efforts are being obstructed in this way, and I am clearly being silenced."

Source: Gözaltına alınan İsmail Saymaz'dan ilk mesaj: "Açıkça susturulmak isteniyorum"