The first year of the “Newborn gang” trial has passed

News Centre

It has been a year since the first trial of the ‘newborn gang’ case, in which it was alleged that they transferred emergency newborn patients in İstanbul to pre-arranged private hospital neonatal units, causing their deaths and making unjust profits.

In statements made on the first anniversary of the trial, it was said that ‘The newborn gang is a snapshot of AKP Turkey. Similar scandals will continue to occur as long as this swamp remains."

TWO CASES MERGED

The 34th hearing of the Newborn Gang case, in which 57 defendants, 13 of whom are in custody, are being tried, was held at the Bakırköy 22nd Heavy Penal Court. During the hearing, seven of the 13 defendants in custody, including Dr Fırat Sarı, who is alleged to be the leader of the gang, appeared before the judge. During the hearing, the presiding judge stated that an indictment had been prepared against defendants Ali Aksu and Gökhan Göziş for issuing irregular invoices and causing damage to the Social Security Institution (SGK), and that this case had been merged with the current one. Meanwhile, indictments were prepared against Dursun Eryılmaz, Hasan Basri Gök, Hilda Keykubad, İbrahim Oktay, Zeki Ötünç, Serenay Şenkalaycı, and Songül Kaloğlu for the crime of “intentional killing through negligent behaviour”.

It was also noted that an indictment had been prepared against Şeyhmuş Çelik for “forgery of official documents”, against Şenay Çalıkoğlu for “aiding and abetting forgery of official documents”, and against Cem Türker Öztürk for “aggravated fraud”, and that these cases had been merged with the main case. The hearing continued with the defendants' statements of defence. In a statement marking the first anniversary of the Yenidoğan Gang trials, the İstanbul Medical Association Board of Directors pointed out that the process was limited to the defendants and the hospitals involved, while the structural problems of the healthcare system were ignored.

COLLAPSE IN HEALTHCARE

The statement pointed out that these events were a result of the ‘Health Transformation Programme,’ which involved the privatisation and commercialisation of healthcare implemented by the AKP government since the 2000s, stating, ‘We said that killing the flies is beneficial, but unless the swamp is drained, other flies will appear in the future.’ Noting that the subcontracting system continues in public hospitals, the statement summarised:

"We are witnessing first-hand through healthcare practices that the Healthcare Transformation Programme has led to a total collapse of the healthcare system. The newborn scandal case should not be seen as an operation to create “clean hands in healthcare”, so to speak. The swamp has not been drained. The newborn scandal was an opportunity to do so, but this opportunity has not been used so far. To prevent such scandals from happening again, the Health Transformation Programme currently being implemented must be abandoned, healthcare expenditures must be covered by the general budget, and the share of the budget allocated to healthcare must be increased. The healthcare system must be reorganised to provide equal, free, accessible, and quality services to everyone in the public sphere. An environment must be created where doctors and all healthcare workers can work with security, earn a living wage, and receive a pension. Otherwise, unfortunately, this will not be the last scandal we experience.

***

A SNAPSHOT OF AKP’S TURKEY

The LEFT Party gathered in front of the Bakırköy Courthouse to make a statement before the trial.

The protest was also supported by activists from the closed Özel Okmeydanı Hospital, another hospital belonging to the Şafak Group, one of the defendants in the "Newborn Gang" trial.

The press statement was read by Dr Osman Öztürk, spokesperson for the Left Party Health Working Group. Öztürk said: “This disgrace did not happen out of the blue. It was brought about by the deregulation of healthcare and social security in Turkey, paving the way for marketisation. The abandonment of healthcare to the market has brought us to where we are today.‘ Öztürk summarised his remarks as follows: ’Of the 230 hospitals in Istanbul, 160 are private hospitals. Across Turkey, more than half of neonatal intensive care beds are in the private sector. In Istanbul, this area has been almost entirely transferred to the private sector, with state hospitals accounting for only 18 per cent of neonatal intensive care beds. It has been said for a year that the solution lies in increasing the public sector's share. In one year, the number of neonatal intensive care beds in state hospitals has increased from 4,960 to 5,057. Only 97 neonatal intensive care beds were opened in one year. It is impossible to improve healthcare and provide health services for the benefit of the public in this manner. The neonatal gang cannot be explained by privatisation alone; there are painful reflections of general social decay here. We will hold to account those responsible for the babies, children, workers and labourers killed in Turkey to increase wealth.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yenidoğan çetesi davasının 1. yılı geride kaldı: Bataklık kurutulmadı, published in BirGün newspaper on December 24, 2025.