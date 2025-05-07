The genocide taking place in Palestine and the stance of the Swiss left

Zurich Left Writing Collective

As every year, the Zürich 1 May Committee celebrated International Workers’ Day with a three-day festival. At the initiative of the overseas branch of the LEFT Party, the committee organised a panel on Palestine this year as well and screened the film Avant il n’y avait rien by Yvan Yaghi, a Swiss director of Palestinian origin.

Last year, the committee adopted the slogan “Capitalism makes you sick” as its main theme and addressed the psychological effects of war from various perspectives. The panel featured Prof. Dr. Selçuk Candansayar; Jochi Weil, a retired Medico International officer who defines himself as a socialist Jew; and Samir, an Iraqi-born director known for his social films in Swiss cinema.

This year, marching under the slogan “Let us all stand together against war and fascism” the committee’s panel sought to answer the question: “What does solidarity with Palestine mean today?”

Representatives of Students for Palestine, the Association of Palestinian and Jewish Academics, the Kollektiv Doykait (an anti-Zionist Jewish collective), and Babanews (a migrant news platform) shared their experiences of the pressure and censorship they face regarding the issue of Palestine.

THE HYPOCRISY OF THE SWISS LEFT

Leftist parties and progressive circles in Switzerland often present themselves as defenders of justice and human rights worldwide. However, when it comes to the systematic violence, occupation, and genocide policies against the Palestinian people, these same groups either fall into deep silence or prefer to maintain distance through self-censorship.

The Swiss left can make “bold” statements on issues that do not conflict with the interests of the West. But when it comes to massacres, forced displacements and the apartheid regime imposed by Israel in Palestine, the same circles resort to vague expressions or completely ignore the matter.

Traditional left parties like the Social Democratic Party (SP) avoid taking a clear stance against Israel’s violations. Groups like the Greens show reluctance in adapting their discourse of ecological justice to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Trade unions and civil society organisations often practise self-censorship, fearing they will be labelled “antisemitic” for criticising Israel.

REASONS FOR SELF-CENSORSHIP

Political Pressure from the West: As part of the Western bloc, Swiss social democrats, Greens, and unions retreat in the name of being “balanced” when criticising Israel.

Media and Public Manipulation: Mainstream media depicts Palestinian resistance as “terrorism” and Israeli attacks as “legitimate defence,” exerting pressure on the left.

Fear of Antisemitism Accusations: Criticism of Israel is deliberately equated with antisemitism and turned into a tool of silencing.

WHAT STANCE SHOULD BE TAKEN?

What is happening in Palestine is a human tragedy and neutrality, in this context, means condoning oppression. If the Swiss left truly claims to be “internationalist” and “anti-imperialist,” it must abandon this hypocritical stance. Otherwise, history will remember them as those who sided with the oppressor.

The left, both in Switzerland and globally, must fulfil its historic responsibility by taking a consistent stand against colonialism, racism and genocide. It should embrace the Palestinian struggle for freedom in the same way it supported the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. Human rights advocacy must not be based on “geography and interest” but on universal principles, rejecting all forms of double standards.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Filistin'de yaşanan soykırım ve İsviçre solunun tutumu, published in BirGün newspaper on May 7, 2025.