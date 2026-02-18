The government has declared war on life

Sarya Toprak

Reactionary AKP regime continues to target LGBTI+ people, women and the whole society. The regime, which is preparing to bring a law targeting LGBTIs to Parliament that was previously included in draft judicial packages but withdrawn due to backlash, aims to criminalise the very existence of LGBTIs. According to a report in the pro-government Turkey newspaper, the criminal provisions removed from the 11th judicial package at the last minute are expected to be brought back to the agenda shortly.

The draft introduces strict rules on gender reassignment. According to the draft, anyone wishing to change their gender will have to apply in person to the court for permission to do so. However, in order for permission to be granted, the applicant must be over 25 years of age and unmarried. The age limit in the current law is 18.

IMPRISONMENT PENALTY TO BE INTRODUCED

Accordingly, anyone who performs any medical intervention to change a person's gender in violation of the conditions specified by law will be punished with imprisonment of three to seven years and a fine of one thousand to ten thousand days. Anyone who undergoes any medical intervention to change their gender in violation of the rules specified in the law will be sentenced to one to three years in prison. The draft also increases the penalty for those who ‘publicly display’ to one to three years.

GENERAL MORALS: WHOSE MORALS?

According to the news, the draft law includes the following statements: "A person who behaves in a manner contrary to their biological sex and general morals, or who publicly encourages, praises or promotes such behaviour, shall be punished with imprisonment of one to three years. If persons of the same sex hold an engagement or wedding ceremony, they shall be punished with imprisonment of one year and six months to four years.‘

The rationale for the regulation included the following views: "The regulation aims to raise physically and mentally healthy individuals and generations and to protect the institution of the family and the structure of society."

Fifteen LGBTI+ organisations reacted to the draft by issuing a joint statement. The statement noted that although the legal regulation has not yet been enacted, de facto pressure has increased. The statement, which stated that this is not just our issue but everyone's issue, called on all segments of society to stand in solidarity against a possible ‘hate law.’

***

WE MUST DEFEND LIFE

Yıldız Tar, Editor-in-Chief of Kaos GL:

The anti-LGBTI+ regulations, which the government has long tried to pass through parliament hidden in judicial packages but which have been repelled by the determined stance of social opposition and us, are now being reheated under the guise of an “independent law”.

It is no coincidence that this news, served to the Türkiye newspaper, coincides with the Family Summit organised by the AKP.

The regime, unable to squeeze discrimination into omnibus bills, is now seeking to institutionalise it with a special “hate law”. But what is truly alarming is that, even though there is no legal text yet, the regime has begun to implement a de facto state of emergency through the judiciary and law enforcement. The law is being used as a weapon to erase a certain segment of society. This issue is not just about the struggle for existence of LGBTI+ people. It is about defending what little remains of the rule of law in Turkey. The mindset that today seeks to criminalise an identity will tomorrow subject all other segments of society that refuse to submit to the same pressure. This climate of hatred that is being created is the biggest blow that can be dealt to social peace.

The AKP-MHP regime is now seeking revenge for the withdrawal of articles in the 11th Judicial Package that almost criminalised being LGBTI+, following social opposition and the struggle of the LGBTI+ movement.

Let's be clear: these regulations are laws of tyranny and hatred. Being LGBTI+ is a natural and normal part of life and humanity. Concepts such as incitement and encouragement have no reality. Being LGBTI+ cannot be a crime. Because a crime is an act that harms another person. Who a person loves or how they express their identity does not harm anyone. Sexual orientation and gender identity are part of a person's existence. Just as thinking, believing and expressing oneself cannot be a crime, living one's identity cannot be a crime either. Again, sexual orientation and gender identity are not ideologies. They are concepts related to sexuality, such as homosexuality, bisexuality and heterosexuality. They are a way of being human; they are not a campaign, an imported product, or a political project. LGBTI+ people have existed throughout history, in every part of the world, in all ethnic groups, and in all socio-economic classes. In Anatolia, in the Ottoman Empire, in Central Asia, in Africa, in Latin America... We are talking about a diversity as old as human history.

Power is waging war on life. It seeks to seize all our lives. We must stand against this seizure and defend life.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İktidar hayata savaş açtı, published in BirGün newspaper on February 18, 2026.