The government has made its move, but what about the opposition? The Carthage must be destroyed...

Yaşar Aydın

The interviews with MHP President Devlet Bahçeli , published in Türkgün newspaper for two days in a row, and the statements made by President Erdoğan at yesterday's AKP Group Meeting, once again revealed the strategic line of the People's Alliance that will continue until the election: The regime is standing strong, the alliance is continuing on its path, and the goal of a “Turkey without terrorism” will never be given up.

In foreign policy, anti-imperialist rhetoric aimed at hollow propaganda; the discourse of economic growth at home; the claim of regional leadership... Both leaders constantly repeat these talking points. The goal of “being re-elected once again,” which they pressed the button on immediately after the May 28, 2023 elections, is evident in many steps, from the normalization campaign to the judicial coups to the “Turkey without Terrorism” discourse they have recently brought to the agenda.

To explain the above introduction more clearly, let's use an expression often used in everyday language to describe a decisive stance that sets the direction: Erdoğan and Bahçeli have been driving the stake for the construction of a one-man regime since the April 16, 2017 referendum. Even though the AKP and MHP occasionally drift to different points on current issues, they never back down from this fundamental line.

AKP-MHP CLEAR OPPOSITION

The main pillars of the People's Alliance's politics are clear. Its domestic and foreign policy, election strategy, organization of the state apparatus... All are shaped around the continuation of the regime.

The structure we face today is the most reactionary, most oppressive, most pro-capitalist power bloc in the history of the Republic. This bloc is mobilizing all the tools at its disposal to extend the life of the regime it has created.

What about the opposition? Even today, it remains unclear to what extent the opposition parties in Parliament see this situation as a threat.

The DEM Party persistently ignores the fact that the AKP-MHP government has taken control of all organs of the state; it continues its strategy of separating the government from the state and sitting down at the “solution” negotiation table with the state. With the start of the process, the demand for change of the regime, the struggle against the Palace regime, is hardly ever mentioned by the DEM wing.

The CHP, on the other hand, has inevitably taken a position against the regime as a result of the ruling party's attempts to render it ineffective. However, until recently, the demand for “regime change” did not even find a clear place in the party's texts. This issue was recorded more clearly at the last congress. But it is still not the main axis of practical struggle.

Other opposition parties in Parliament also tend to take a hesitant or quieter line on this issue, as they often align themselves with the positions taken by DEM and CHP.

THE DEMAND OF THE PEOPLE: NO CHANGE, NO SOLUTION

Today, 70–75% of the country is dissatisfied with the current situation; 60–65% believe this regime must change. Millions of citizens do not see their future in the regime established by Erdoğan and Bahçeli. In response, the ruling party tells society, “Whether you like it or not, you will live under this regime.” With the country divided into those who favor the regime (around 40%) and those who oppose it (around 60%), it is incomprehensible that the opposition would ignore this reality in its politics. Just looking at this picture, the sole target that both the parliamentary opposition and the social opposition must point to is the regime itself. The anger and opposition that has built up in society against the ruling party's quarter-century of pressure and violence must be the driving force behind the opposition forces.

THE REAL GOAL IS CLEAR

The legend has it that Senator Cato of the Roman Senate ended every speech, regardless of the topic, with the words, “Carthage must be destroyed.” We are at a similar historical crossroads, reminiscent of the Roman Senate's famous saying that tied every debate to the real issue.

We need to adapt where the real threat lies to today's Turkey:

The overwhelming majority of the people know that:

There will be no peace under this regime.

Justice will not be established under this regime.

Democracy cannot survive under this regime.

Poverty will not end under this regime.

Workers, retirees, young people, and women cannot feel safe under this regime.

The list goes on.

Opposing this one-man regime, which is rapidly taking on an Islamist, fascist, and authoritarian character, is only possible if the opposition transcends its own limitations and demonstrates the courage for a genuine political break. Otherwise, it is inevitable that it will be dragged along, unwittingly, alongside the political line of the ruling power.

Any politics that ignores the demands and struggles of society, despite the people, serves no purpose other than to breathe life into a regime whose shelf life has expired.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İktidarın kazığı çaktığı yer belli, ya muhalefet: Kartaca yıkılmalı…, published in BirGün newspaper on December 4, 2025.