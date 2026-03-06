The government is gripped by fear of 19 March

As the first anniversary of the 19 March protests approaches, the AKP regime is stepping up its attacks on students. Meanwhile, reactions continue to the three-year suspension decisions handed down to students at Hacettepe University who participated in the 19 March protests. Students gathered in front of the Rector's Office yesterday to protest the suspension decisions and the investigations launched against them. Kemal Irmak, President of the Education Workers' Union (Eğitim Sen), and Eylem Ergüven, President of the Ankara Branch No. 5 of Eğitim Sen, also supported the students' protest. At the same time, students affiliated with SOL Genç announced their solidarity with the students who received expulsion penalties in a video they released.

30 INVESTIGATIONS PER PERSON

The students marched from the Rectorate building to the Nizamiye gate of the campus. Meeting their friends who were unable to enter the university due to the suspension penalty in front of the university gate, the students unfurled a 20-metre banner reading, ‘We won't be finished with investigations, we won't leave until you leave!’ In a statement made here, the students said, ‘If the Rectorate, which did not even attempt to notify us of the expulsion penalties we noticed when we entered our classes, thinks it can remove us from the campuses, we are here, we will not leave our school.’

The statement pointed out that nearly 30 investigations per person have been opened since the 19 March process, adding, "The Rectorate, which is trying to intimidate students, does not even recognise its own fabricated regulations and is usurping our right to education by creating crimes in its own mind. Furthermore, we are still awaiting responses to dozens of cases against our friends that have been pending for a year and are now subject to the statute of limitations. The trusteeship is punishing students by pressuring academics who do not want to impose penalties for investigations that even their own lawyers cannot defend. The trusteeship is requesting names from the Ankara Police Department, and investigations are being opened arbitrarily with the trigger-happy approach of the Turkish Education Union (ÖGB)."

The statement highlighted that a student who drew a picture of Ali İsmail Korkmaz, who was killed during the Gezi Resistance, in the cafeteria courtyard was given a one-semester suspension, while students who were subjected to violence by the ÖGB while attempting to make a press statement were suspended from school for one year. The statement continued, "At the festival where we gathered against the arrests at Hacettepe, wrote “freedom” with candles in the square, and sang songs, our friends were punished on the grounds of “directing the crowd”. Our friends were punished under the pretext of the forum we held at Yıldız Amphitheatre, after which hundreds of our friends flocked to the May Day square. The Rectorate is handing out punishments based on observations such as participating in the 19 March event, chanting slogans, singing songs, dancing in a circle, and speaking through a megaphone."

The statement, which said, ‘The AKP's cherished Rector Cahit Güran, who cannot get enough of making appointments, cannot suppress the mass demands for rights with selective penalties,’ continued: "It is not us who will leave, it is you. We declare once again from here. We will continue to fight until the irregular investigations are withdrawn, the penalties imposed on us are lifted, the exercise of democratic rights is no longer subject to investigation, and universities are liberated."

LAWSUIT AGAINST 11 METU STUDENTS

Meanwhile, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit against 11 METU students for ‘participating in illegal meetings and marches without weapons and failing to disperse voluntarily despite warnings’ on the grounds that they took part in the 19 March protests.

In a statement on the matter from the METU Alumni Association, it was stated, “The indictment prepared against 11 of our friends, METU students who participated in protest actions by exercising their constitutional rights during the 19 March process, has been accepted, and a lawsuit has been filed against them.

The exercise of constitutional rights cannot be prevented by resorting to pressure, detention, lawsuits, and other legal measures. We will stand by our fellow students in the trial, whose first hearing will be held on 9 June. You will never walk alone.”

However, the attacks on students did not stop there. Students at Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University announced that they were being systematically threatened by fascist groups identifying themselves as members of ’Ülkü Ocakları" (Nationalist Action Centres). The students stated that after classes, these groups forcibly took their phones and added them to virtual groups, inviting them to events through these groups and threatening those who did not attend with punishment.

The students stated that they were subjected to threats and pressure throughout the semester and that they had filed complaints with the Presidential Communication Centre (CİMER) and the university dean's office about what had happened. The students reported that those who complained were taken to a classroom without cameras and beaten.

The students stated that after the incident, the police officers who took the report called them from a private number and said, ‘If you complain, they won't let you study at the school. Your education will be wasted. Come and let's talk it out.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İktidarı 19 Mart korkusu sardı!, published in BirGün newspaper on March 6, 2026.