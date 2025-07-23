The government’s Öcalan obsession: Is 2025 a continuation of 2019?

Berkant Gültekin

The process the government defines as “a terror-free Turkey” and the Kurdish movement describes with the concepts of “social peace and democratisation” remains under discussion with its concealed or yet-undefined content. The government’s intent is more or less clear, but the Kurdish movement, highlighting its various possible outcomes, is calling on the opposition to approach the process from a constructive standpoint.

Let there be no misunderstanding from the title, if a process is underway involving the Kurdish movement, then Abdullah Öcalan is naturally one of the key interlocutors. This has nothing to do with liking him or valuing his views, it is simply a matter of fact. Öcalan is, after all, the historical leader of the PKK, a political movement that has gained significant presence in response to identity denial in the country.

What’s striking about the government’s approach is not merely the involvement of Öcalan, but why only Öcalan is involved and why every detail is being decided behind closed doors. Has this method been chosen out of respect for the hierarchical structure of the Kurdish movement, or are there other political calculations and expectations behind the government’s emphasis on Öcalan?

A TRIAL SIX YEARS AGO

To search for an answer, we must go back six years, to the days of the previous local elections. Having lost İstanbul and Ankara after many years, the AKP refused to accept defeat and annulled the İstanbul election on the grounds of “irregularities.” But in the rerun held on 23 June 2019, they could not stop Ekrem İmamoğlu from increasing his vote and becoming Mayor of İstanbul. Yet, just three days before the vote, a curious manoeuvre was attempted.

Ali Kemal Özcan, a little-known academic from Munzur University, appeared in front of the cameras on 20 June and read out a letter from PKK leader Öcalan to the microphones of news agencies, including Anadolu Agency. According to Özcan, the letter had been given to him by Öcalan to be delivered to his lawyers. In the letter, Öcalan called on the HDP to remain neutral in the election:

“The understanding of democratic alliance embodied in the HDP should not be turned into a side or prop in current election debates. The importance and historical meaning of the democratic alliance lies in its refusal to engage in such dilemmas and in its insistence on neutrality in elections, as it has done until now.”

AA ran the story under the headline, “Call for neutrality from terrorist leader Öcalan to the HDP in İstanbul elections.” Erdoğan and Bahçeli also emphasised the letter in their comments, saying that the Kurdish people should listen to the call made by Öcalan, whom they referred to as the “terrorist leader.” The government bloc wanted to draw a line between the Kurdish movement supporting CHP’s candidates and Öcalan, aiming to prevent HDP votes from going to İmamoğlu. Erdoğan framed the events as a “leadership battle between Öcalan and Demirtaş” and said, “Öcalan is sending messages to Demirtaş and the mountains.”

The government’s efforts in the 23 June election failed. İmamoğlu widened the gap with AKP’s candidate Binali Yıldırım. The Öcalan move didn’t work. A few months after the election, Özcan, who had read the letter, gave interviews shedding light on the background of the event.

In a statement in September, Özcan revealed that he had gone to İmralı with Erdoğan’s knowledge. In January 2020, he told journalist Can Bursalı that Öcalan had told him, “If the statement is not read with the lawyers, people will think it’s a conspiracy and the votes will go in the opposite direction.” (However, he had not reached the lawyers, and perhaps, for the very reason Öcalan foresaw, the votes did go the other way.)

DIFFERING LINES WITHIN THE MOVEMENT

The Kurdish movement is not monolithic. This is natural. There are wings, groups and actors within it with differing political views, ideological leanings and strategic approaches. For example, as an extension of the Kobani disagreement of the time, there were critics within the movement of the line shaped by Demirtaş’s statement from the parliamentary podium 10 years ago: “We will not make you president.” Some found the stance unnecessary or extreme.

In 2019 too, the dominant and decisive line was the “we will not make you president” one. The “neutrality” strategy proposed by Öcalan, based on not directly opposing the government, did not become an active policy. The Kurdish movement chose to move forward as part of the opposition bloc directly opposing the government. As a result, the HDP was punished with intense government pressure. Dozens of its municipalities were taken over by trustees, and its politicians were imprisoned.

In the May 2023 elections, the Kurdish movement continued its strategy of remaining within the opposition. However, despite the hopeful atmosphere, the election was lost and Erdoğan’s government endured. In hindsight, these elections marked a significant moment of political rupture for the Kurdish movement. Though its basic stance remained the same in the next local election, internal opposition within the party became more vibrant and distinct than before. In 2019, candidates had not been fielded in İstanbul and 10 major cities. In 2024, though not a strong campaign, the Kurdish movement did run a candidate against İmamoğlu.

Approaching the end of 2024, developments triggered by Israel’s aggression in the Middle East and the current situation in Syria forced both the Kurdish movement and the government bloc into revision. This need for revision gave rise to the “process” we now speak of in domestic politics. Simultaneously, İmamoğlu’s imprisonment gave the impression that the opposition’s chance of becoming an alternative to government had disappeared. This environment created a new framework in which what had failed in 2019 could now be implemented.

The calls for “Öcalan to come to Parliament and speak,” the sudden shift from “terrorist leader” to “founding leader,” the notion that Öcalan, aided by regional developments, could now get the PKK to lay down arms and thus end a historical chapter, all this shifted the Kurdish movement’s centre of gravity entirely to İmralı. Beyond Öcalan’s ideological leadership and historical status, his current political line based on “neutrality” could now become the movement’s main strategy. Though Öcalan may have different motivations, for the regime this meant ending the opposition’s status as a majority against the AKP-MHP alliance.

A PROGRESSIVE POLITICS IS NEEDED

Therefore, the 2025 move is a continuation of 2019. It is an attempt to realise what couldn’t be achieved back then, now within the constraints and opportunities of today. None of this means the regime bloc will simply pull DEM Party into its orbit with ease. We are speaking of a party whose cadre and grassroots largely view life through a leftist lens. It’s evident there are debates within DEM Party, even if these do not leak much to the outside. This is apparent from statements published then deleted.

The opposition, and particularly the CHP, has entered a sensitive period where carefully selecting its public representatives is critical. We are a country that, in terms of rights and freedoms, is not sufficiently developed and needs more democracy. Ignoring this and showing traditional reflexes that fall even behind the AKP-MHP mindset only creates the scenario the government desires.

We must persistently voice the aspiration for an independent, modern, democratic and socially just Turkey where all identities and beliefs live freely under the guarantee of secularism and where equal citizenship prevails. It is this vision that must bring together and unite the broad masses against the government’s sectarian logic and the decayed order that drags the country into poverty.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İktidarın Öcalan ısrarı: 2025, 2019’un devamı mı?, published in BirGün newspaper on July 23, 2025.