The government’s vision of wealth migration

Havva Gümüşkaya

Whilst millions of people in the country struggle to make ends meet through their own labour, facing heavy tax deductions from their wages and indirect taxes on everything from needles to thread, the government’s new economic strategy has been to attract the ultra-rich to Turkey. Speaking during the debate on the omnibus bill approved by the Planning and Budget Commission, Deputy Minister of Treasury and Finance İsmail İlhan Hatipoğlu revealed the government’s aim of encouraging a ‘wealth migration’. The proposal introduces tax incentives for those who repatriate their foreign earnings to Turkey.

Income and earnings derived from abroad by individuals newly settling in Turkey who have not been liable for tax in the last three years will be exempt from Income Tax for 20 years. For those benefiting from this exemption under the Income Tax Act, a tax rate of 1 per cent will apply to transfers of assets through inheritance occurring during the exemption period.

A FANTASTIC DREAM

In his speech to the committee, Hatipoğlu argued that the concept of ‘wealth migration’ has become widespread across the globe. Citing the example of wealthy families moving from the UK to Gulf countries, Hatipoğlu stated that Turkey also wishes to join this race, saying, “We want them to live in Turkey, settle in Turkey, and spend their money in Turkey.” Noting that 62 per cent of collected taxes consist of indirect taxes, Hatipoğlu said, “They will live in Turkey, spend here, and purchase property. Therefore, these are high-calibre wealthy individuals or high-calibre professionals; we are striving to create a suitable environment for their arrival. We believe this will be beneficial for our country.”

LET THEM LIVE IN TURKEY

Noting that there are various initiatives worldwide aimed at attracting the wealthy, Hatipoğlu said, “We are also striving to improve the investment climate in our country and to create an environment and tax framework that will ensure the world’s wealth and capital come to Turkey permanently and that they live here; this is the core concept within this framework.” Hatipoğlu said, “Let them come, let them live in Turkey, let them bring their children, and let them leave their inheritance here. We wish to provide a reasonable, predictable tax environment that will attract them.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İktidarın zengin göçü hayali, published in BirGün newspaper on May 8, 2026.