The grassroots alliance disrupted the game

Politics Service

In an attempt to prolong its rule, the palace administration has played all its cards, but still cannot achieve the outcome it desires. The anti-Erdoğan front remains united despite the government's political manoeuvres, attempts to divide the opposition, and efforts to intimidate society through judicial pressure.

Narratives of reconciliation, promises of solutions, heroic tales in foreign policy, and accusations of corruption and terrorism against the opposition fail to convince the public.

The wave of detentions and arrests following the March 19 coup, the pressure on artists, the imprisonment of young people, and threats targeting boycott calls have not subdued the people. Instead, they have fuelled further resistance.

Segments of society once thought unlikely to unite have come together against the regime’s oppression, injustice, impoverishing policies, and reactionary grip. Students, workers, the unemployed, women, pensioners; in short, the entire society have formed the broadest grassroots alliance against the government.

BY FAR THE MOST PRESSING ISSUE: THE ECONOMY

The palace administration’s attempt to divide the opposition through the so-called “solution” process has failed to convince the local population. According to the latest research by the Socio-Political Field Research Centre conducted in regional provinces, while society views the İmralı call positively, it states that the government’s targeting of the opposition through the “urban consensus” will negatively affect the process, and that concepts like freedom of thought and expression and justice do not exist in the country.

In the survey carried out between 22–26 March 2025 in 16 provinces across the Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia Regions, 1,509 participants were asked: “What is the most important problem in the country?” While 62.3% of respondents answered “economic crisis and unemployment,” 23% said “the Kurdish issue.”

Participants were also asked: “How do you view PKK Leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call?” 54.6% responded positively, 14% negatively, while 18% said they were unaware of the content. As detentions and arrests targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality remain on the agenda following the “urban consensus” between CHP and DEM Party in İstanbul, participants were also asked about the consensus. To the question, “How do you think the operations carried out on the basis of the People’s Democratic Congress and the Urban Consensus will affect the ongoing peace process?” only 10.5% of respondents said it would have a “positive” impact, while a total of 59.6% believed it would have a “negative” effect.

OPERATIONS DEEMED UNJUSTIFIED

Additionally, 75.8% of the research group stated that the level of “freedom of thought, expression and press” in Turkey is poor. Trust in the justice system was found to be only 6%, while 74% said they did not trust the justice system, and 8% said they had partial trust. Another key question posed to the research group regarding current affairs was: “How do you evaluate the operations targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality and lower-tier municipalities?” A total of 60% of respondents said they viewed these operations negatively, while only 11.2% viewed them positively.

FEAR DOES NOT DELAY THE INEVITABLE

In the same study, Ank-Ar Research asked participants: “If there were a parliamentary election tomorrow, which party would you vote for?” CHP was shown to be 7 points ahead of AKP. After the undecided votes were distributed, the results were as follows: CHP 33.7%; AKP 26.7%; DEM Party 9.9%; MHP 7.7%; Zafer Party 6.4%; İYİ Party 5%; YRP 4.2%.

CHP Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair Gökhan Günaydın shared the results on social media, saying, “Fear does not delay the inevitable.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Tabandaki ittifak oyunlarını bozdu, published in BirGün newspaper on April 10, 2025.