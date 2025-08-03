The great sell-out by Hak-İş and Türk-İş: The table overturned

Labour Service

More than 600,000 public workers and their families, amounting to nearly 3 million peoplemhave been condemned to wage increases once labelled as an “insult”. Türk-İş and Hak-İş left workers to poverty. In the protocol, it was the Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mehmet Şimşek, who effectively drew the ‘framework’.

Yesterday, Türk-İş and Hak-İş signed the Public Framework Protocol at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. Public workers were dealt scandalous raises. The confederations, who were supposed to represent the workers, signed the agreement without a strike, even though it fell far short of their own demands.

The Public Framework Protocol (KÇP), which concerns public workers, saw the government represented by TÜHİS, the Public Employers’ Union for Heavy Industry and Service Sector. TÜHİS implemented the directives of the AKP government and Minister Mehmet Şimşek. Much of the negotiations took place at the presidential complex in Beştepe, with Labour Minister Işıkhan absent from many of the meetings. Hak-İş was ready to abandon public workers entirely, but some unions within Türk-İş resisted ending negotiations without action. In the end, both confederations deserted workers at the table.

Türk-İş President Ergün Atalay did not attend the signing ceremony. Türk-İş Deputy Chairmen Ramazan Ağar, Eyüp Alemdar and İrfan Kabaloğlu, along with Hak-İş Deputy Chairmen Devlet Sert and Halil Çukutli, were present.

According to the signed protocol, for the already-ended first half of 2025, public workers will receive a 24 percent raise and a flat-rate daily increase of 50 TL. For the second half, a further 11 percent raise will be added. The minimum wage for public workers will stand at 42,000 TL, a figure not even half of the poverty threshold. For 2026, workers will receive a 10 percent raise in the first half and 6 percent in the second. According to the protocol’s ambiguous inflation clause, if actual inflation surpasses the proposed raise in any of the three subsequent six-month periods, the difference will be reflected in wages the following January. With wages fixed against inflation, real increases will be almost nonexistent.

THE AGREEMENT WAS HIDDEN FROM THE PRESS

The signing ceremony, which affects millions, was conducted quietly, with no opportunity for journalists to ask questions. Those who signed the deal effectively fled the press. ANKA News Agency was not allowed to enter the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to follow the press conference after the signing. The ANKA cameraman who entered the hall was removed, while a staff member told the journalist, “We’re not letting ANKA in.” The ministry official then alerted other personnel, saying “ANKA is inside”, to have the cameraman forcibly removed. While press freedom was being blocked, Labour Minister Vedat Işıkhan, Türk-İş and Hak-İş officials, and other journalists watched without reacting. In addition, cameras from all broadcasters except the agencies and TRT were barred from entering. The press statement was not broadcast live but released as a recording.

ACCEPTING WHAT’S FORCED ON US IS HARD

Bülent Kılıççıoğlu – Petrol-İş Adana Branch Chair

“It’s hard to say the raise was distributed equally across all public institutions. Increasing the daily gross base pay to 1,400 TL is not enough. Workers already rejected the government’s inflation-based offer, which was around 16-17 percent. Of course, we don’t know what’s going on up there. Türk-İş held its ground during the process, but what matters is who’s calling the shots at the top. Though some may be satisfied with the signed offer, the majority clearly are not. These people have been working without any raise for seven months. Now, the retroactive increase they’ll get has already melted away. We’ll soon see how much relief 1,400 TL can really bring. Last year’s contract was signed in May and workers tied it to the elections. Now they’re thinking the same: ‘There was no election, so they dragged us around for months, made low offers and delayed everything.’ After this contract, everyone will need to stop and reflect. The consequences will definitely show up on the ground and in politics. They have to. The poverty line has reached 85,000 TL. In such an environment, these imposed wage increases are plainly unacceptable. People cannot make ends meet. Opposite the government stands a huge population struggling to even become poor. This is shameful.”

WORKERS USED TO COVER UP MISTAKES

Hasan Atak – T. Harb-İş Eskişehir Branch Chair

“We’ve always said the real issue isn’t the raise for the first half but for the subsequent periods. Even with the 16.67 percent raise offer, we warned that workers would lose out by up to 60 percent cumulatively. So the offers were never sufficient. Then, for some reason, a deal was signed for a raise even lower than the already insufficient one. It’s obvious that these signatures were influenced by the strike ban. Unfortunately, the government uses the strike ban and the High Arbitration Board (YHK) as a threat—‘we’ll ban the strike, send it to the YHK, and get what we want passed and signed.’

There’s clearly a game being played. The inflation-based offer was withdrawn. If the government pulled back its offer, shouldn’t that have been met with a stronger, more forceful response? But it wasn’t. That period was glossed over with press statements. Then the Ministry came out and said, ‘We never made such an offer, the unions distorted it.’ Now one side is clearly lying. To me, it looks like this whole game was covered up and our members, our workers, were used to hide it. That way, union leaders concealed their mistakes and the political pressure they couldn’t resist. That’s what happened, and it’s unacceptable.”

THE RATES DID NOT COME CLOSE TO DEMANDS

Türk-İş and Hak-İş submitted their proposal to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security on 27 February. Their draft included demands to raise the minimum daily wage to 1,800 TL, followed by a 50 percent raise in the first half of 2025, 25 percent in the second half, and an additional 10 percent welfare share.

FAR FROM WHAT WAS DEMANDED

The offer signed by the AKP fell far short of these demands. The protocol set the base daily wage at 1,400 TL, added 40 TL to wages above that, and proposed a 24 percent raise for the first six months. For the second half, a flat 50 TL raise and an 11 percent increase were offered. Prof. Dr. Aziz Çelik, columnist for BirGün, calculated the net raise rates after tax and showed how the signed deal failed to meet the demands.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hak-İş ve Türk-İş’in büyük satışı: Masa derdest edildi, published in BirGün newspaper on August 3, 2025.