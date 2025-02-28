The hunger threshold exceeded 23,000 TL, and the poverty threshold surpassed 75,000 TL!

The Turkish Confederation of Labor Unions (TÜRK-İŞ) calculated the hunger threshold for a family of four in February as 23,324 TL and the poverty threshold as 75,973 TL.

According to the February 2025 results of the "Hunger and Poverty Threshold Survey" conducted monthly by TÜRK-İŞ to reveal the living conditions of workers and determine the impact of price changes in basic necessities on family budgets, the monthly food expenditure required for a family of four to have a healthy, balanced, and adequate diet—the hunger threshold—was 23,324 TL.

The total amount of mandatory monthly expenditures for a family of four, including food, clothing, housing (rent, electricity, water, fuel), transportation, education, health, and similar needs—the poverty threshold—rose to 75,973 TL. The 'cost of living' for a single employee was calculated as 30,206 TL per month.

According to the data, the minimum food expenditure required for a family of four living in Ankara increased by 5.39% compared to the previous month. The twelve-month change rate was 43.47%, and the annual average increase was 57.73%.

