The indictment against our reporter İsmail Arı has been accepted

BirGün/Ankara

The indictment prepared against BirGün reporter İsmail Arı, who has been held in pre-trial detention at Sincan Prison for 52 days, has been accepted.

In the indictment prepared by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, journalist Arı was charged with 'publicly spreading misleading information' and 'breach of confidentiality'.

The prosecution cited Arı’s statements during a YouTube programme and his social media posts as the grounds for the charges. The indictment alleged that Arı’s statements during a programme on BirGün TV—regarding the presence of the Erdoğan family on the boards of 20 foundations and the public resources transferred to these foundations—constituted 'misleading information'.

SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS ALSO SUBJECT TO ACCUSATION

The indictment also included three separate posts made by Arı from his social media account as subjects of accusation.

Among these were a post regarding a news report on the removal of historical buildings located on the grounds of the İmam Hatip (Religious Vocational) high school from which the AKP President Erdoğan graduated; statements concerning irregularities in the appointment of judges and prosecutors; and Arı’s post regarding the file known as the 'alleged corruption occurring at the Yunus Emre Foundation', which he had uncovered.

PRISON SENTENCE OF 2 TO 6 YEARS SOUGHT

The prosecution requested that he be punished for the crime of 'publicly spreading information misleading the public' under Article 217/A of the Turkish Penal Code, and for the crime of 'breach of confidentiality' under Article 285. It is requested that Arı be sentenced to between 1 and 3 years for the charge of publicly spreading misleading information, and a further 1 to 3 years for the charge of breach of confidentiality.

While the indictment was accepted by the Ankara 2nd Criminal Court of First Instance, the writ of summons is expected to be announced in the coming days, at which point the trial date will be set.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Muhabirimiz İsmail Arı hakkında hazırlanan iddianame kabul edildi, published in BirGün newspaper on May 13, 2026.