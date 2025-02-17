The indictment in the expert investigation is complete: Prison sentences sought for İmamoğlu and journalists

The expert investigation targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and journalists has been completed.

The indictment requests a prison sentence of 2 to 4 years and a political ban for İmamoğlu on charges of “Attempting to Influence a Judge, Expert, or Witness.”

DETAILS FROM THE INDICTMENT

The indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office states that a suo motu investigation was launched against İmamoğlu on the grounds that, during a press conference on January 27, he allegedly publicly targeted an expert witness involved in certain investigations and public lawsuits with the intent of securing favorable decisions for the suspects under investigation.

The indictment asserts that İmamoğlu mentioned specific investigations and prosecutions in which the expert witness was involved during his press conference. It further states that, based on the transcript included in the case file, İmamoğlu aimed to create public perception that the expert witness and judicial authorities were neither independent nor impartial. The document claims that by generating such public pressure, İmamoğlu attempted to influence the official expert witness’s role in various ongoing investigations and prosecutions at the İstanbul Courthouse and other courts, including an attempt to influence the case being heard at the Büyükçekmece 10th Criminal Court of First Instance.

REQUEST FOR POLITICAL BAN

The indictment seeks a prison sentence of 2 to 4 years for İmamoğlu on charges of "Attempting to Influence a Judge, Expert, or Witness."

Additionally, the indictment requests the application of Article 53(1) of the Turkish Penal Code, which states that individuals convicted of an intentional crime and sentenced to imprisonment will be deprived of holding public office—including membership in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), positions in state, provincial, municipal, and village administrations, as well as all other public service roles that require appointment or election.

The indictment has been submitted to the Criminal Court of First Instance for evaluation.

PRISON SENTENCES SOUGHT FOR JOURNALISTS

The investigation into Halk TV, launched over the broadcast of a recorded phone conversation with an expert witness, has been completed.

According to the indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Halk TV journalists Barış Pehlivan and Kürşad Oğuz face charges of "Recording private conversations without consent," "Attempting to influence the judiciary," and "Broadcasting recorded conversations through press and media." Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences ranging from 6 to 14 years for Pehlivan and Oğuz.

Additionally, for Suat Toktaş (Editor-in-Chief of Halk TV), Seda Selek, and Serhan Asker, who were arrested during the investigation, prosecutors are demanding 4 to 9 years in prison on charges of "Broadcasting recorded conversations through press and media" and "Attempting to influence the judiciary."

WHAT HAPPENED?

On January 27, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu held a press conference where he stated that he had significant revelations to share, introducing them with the phrase: "You will hear this for the first time." During the conference, he referred to an expert witness in an ongoing case, using the phrase "The hidden card is revealed" to emphasize the expert’s identity. He also pointed to alleged irregularities in reports signed by this expert. Following his remarks, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation against İmamoğlu for "targeting an expert witness" and "attempting to influence the judiciary."

Shortly after, journalist Barış Pehlivan interviewed the expert witness mentioned by İmamoğlu. The recorded conversation was later broadcast on Halk TV, prompting prosecutors to open a separate investigation into the network for "recording and publishing private conversations" and "attempting to influence an expert witness."

As part of the investigation, journalists Barış Pehlivan, Halk TV’s responsible editor Serhan Asker, and program host Seda Selek were detained. Later, Halk TV Editor-in-Chief Suat Toktaş and program coordinator Kürşad Oğuz were also taken into custody.

During the investigation, Suat Toktaş was formally arrested.

Source: Bilirkişi soruşturmasında iddianame tamamlandı: İmamoğlu ve gazetecilere hapis istemi