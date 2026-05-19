The intention of the People's Alliance is crystal clear: 'As the process prolongs, we grow stronger'

Politics Service

The resolution process—or “Terror-free Turkey”, as government spokespersons put it—has remained the most significant agenda item in Turkish politics over the last two years. It appears that it will continue to remain so.

We can say that the process, initiated by Devlet Bahçeli, has progressed under his auspices until today. With the moves he made at the most critical times, he prevented the threads from snapping. Or so it seemed.

The latest move came once again from the MHP (Nationalist Movement Party) leader Devlet Bahçeli. Bahçeli offered new proposals for the "process", which was said to have "stalled": “Equipping Öcalan with a social status, whilst preserving his state of conviction, will make it possible to conduct the organizational activities or the laying down of arms of the defunct PKK and its components in a healthier manner. A 'Coordination Office for the Peace Process and Politicisation' could be an appropriate description of status in this regard.”

In other words, his conviction will continue, but he will carry out his duty with a new status. Not content with this move alone, Devlet Bahçeli explained one by one under 7 main headings how the process should proceed.

Devlet Bahçeli intends to resolve the matter with Öcalan without dragging it out too long. He believes that such a method is the shortest route, one that will prevent the process from dragging on and becoming infected, and will also be the most painless method. Or so it seems.

IS THE PALACE ANY DIFFERENT?

Simultaneously with Bahçeli’s statement, a statement also came from Mehmet Uçum, one of the chief advisors to the Palace. Regarding the period he defined as a “transition process”, Uçum gave the message that “our support continues”, even though it contained some differences from Bahçeli. Just like Erdoğan. Uçum used the following expressions regarding the process carried out with Öcalan: “The purpose of the dialogue is to ensure that the transition process to a Terror-free Turkey is completed in the most seamless manner. Attributing different meanings to the dialogue, moving it to areas not directly related to its main channel, serves no purpose other than making the transition process lose time. It is a situation that everyone will accept that conducting the dialogue in accordance with its purpose is very important in terms of completing the transition process with the fewest problems.”

With these words, Uçum softened Bahçeli’s radical move to some extent and spread it over time: “Of course, with the completion of the transition process to a Terror-free Turkey, the interlocutors of this process whose legal conditions are suitable can become more effective by adopting a democratic politics free from tutelage. They can contribute much more as legitimate actors in the democratic negotiation processes carried out on all national issues, strengthening social policies, and developing democracy, which is directed towards the whole of Turkish society and in which all segments of the people of Turkey take part.”

The Palace, through the hands of Uçum, gave a more relaxed response to Devlet Bahçeli’s move of “we need to hurry”. Or so it seems. It might be considered strange to add the phrase “or so it seems” to the end of every paragraph. But some things may not be as they seem. Perhaps we are witnessing a part of a staged game. As a matter of fact, a similar view was expressed by Yeni Özgür Politika newspaper writer Heval Taha under the headline “The Trickery of a Staged Fight”.

A STAGED FIGHT

Heval Taha, pointing out in his article that there is not a single line regarding the democratic solution to the Kurdish issue either in the past, the party programme, or among the election promises of the AKP and the MHP, asks the question: “How is it that these two parties suddenly start such a process and, on top of that, engage in the trickery of a staged fight here?”

A critical look at the policies pursued by the government regarding the process also came from Çiğdem Kılıçgün Uçar, the Co-Chair of the Democratic Regions Party. In an interview she gave to the Mezopotamya Agency (MA), Uçar pointed to where the process has stalled, saying: “The negotiation process came and got stuck on the issue of what the state should do. The state mind is not ignorant here. The state mind sees, it reads, but it appears that it has not made a decision on resolving the Kurdish issue.”

CONTINUATION UNTIL THE ELECTION

The difference of opinion alleged to exist between Bahçeli and Erdoğan has never made its impact felt within the natural flow of politics until today. Despite all of Bahçeli's moves, the process progressed as "they wished", just as Erdoğan said.

Following Bahçeli's statement, the entire country mobilized to decipher the codes of the expressions. There are those who support, those who object, and even those who insult. But Erdoğan is very relaxed. It appears that Erdoğan knows about every statement made by Bahçeli in advance; none of them is a surprise to him. The important thing is for the "process" to continue and for the expectation of the Kurdish electorate to be kept alive. To the extent that this is achieved, the rest does not matter.

Over the next 18 months; days will be experienced that are sometimes progressing, sometimes halting, sometimes crisis-ridden, and sometimes hopeful. If it is a reality that the Kurdish issue will not be resolved by democratic methods through the hands of Erdoğan and Bahçeli, only one option remains: The train will not move forward, but an external force will constantly rock it. It will rock it so that those inside the train experience the feeling that they are moving.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Cumhur İttifakı'nın niyeti çok belli: 'Süreç uzadıkça biz güçleniyoruz', published in BirGün newspaper on May 19, 2026.