The ‘Israel-Iran motion’ was unanimously approved by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey

The TBMM General Assembly unanimously approved the Parliament Presidency's motion regarding the conflict with Iran, which began with Israel's aggression and has since deepened.

The TBMM Presidency's motion stated, "We strongly condemn Israel's genocide against the people of Gaza, all of its actions that threaten regional peace, and its attacks on Iran."

The resolution, which was unanimously approved, included the following statements:

"As the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we are closely monitoring Israel's long-standing illegal and genocidal policies, which threaten the entire world.

The attacks on Iran following the attacks that led to the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people in Gaza clearly reveal that the Israeli administration is pursuing a conflict strategy that targets regional peace as a whole.

In addition to decades of occupation, systematic oppression and discrimination, the Palestinian people, who are fighting genocide and facing starvation due to lack of access to aid, continue to struggle for their very existence. The Israeli government and army have added another serious crime to their list of crimes against humanity by targeting civilians and children waiting for aid. Meanwhile, Israel's attacks on Iran are escalating tensions in the region and bringing with them the risk of a large-scale war. This attack is a provocative and threatening step against the ongoing process of international cooperation and nuclear negotiations. It is clear that the occupying Israeli regime is also responsible for the regional war.

The ongoing Israeli attacks in Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen are reflections of the Netanyahu government's intention to spread the conflict. In this process, the Turkish Grand National Assembly stands with all innocent people in our region against the war and Israeli massacres.

Undoubtedly, the ongoing legal proceedings against Netanyahu and some government members, both in his country and in international judicial bodies, will certify this administration as genocidal. Israel's aggression and state terrorism have already condemned Israel and the imperialist powers supporting it in the eyes of the people.

As the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, we strongly condemn all of Israel's actions that threaten regional peace, particularly its genocide against the people of Gaza, and its recent attacks on Iran.

We call on all international institutions and governments that remain silent in the face of Israel's aggression to take responsibility based on international law and diplomacy.

We wish to make it known that we will continue our efforts to establish a lasting solution in the region with an understanding that prioritises peace and human life.

In this context, we expect the international community to take a resolute and principled stance to stop Israel.

We once again declare our commitment to the diplomatic efforts we have made to establish a fair, lasting and equitable peace in the region.”

Source: TBMM'de "İsrail-İran tezkeresi" oybirliğiyle kabul edildi