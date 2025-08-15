The judicial setup has collapsed

Mustafa Bildircin

CHP leader Özgür Özel made striking statements about former AKP Central Executive Board member Mücahit Birinci, whom he claims is among the names he describes as the “AK Toroslar Gang.” Birinci is alleged to have demanded money from Murat Kapki, a detained informant in the İBB case, in exchange for the promise of release.

Özel alleged that Birinci pressured Kapki to give false testimony and promised his release in return for money, and shared with the public the criminal complaint filed with the Tekirdağ Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. In the complaint, Kapki accused Birinci of “influence peddling” and “misuse of office.” Quoting the petition’s allegations, Özel said, “The salt didn’t just spoil, the sewer burst.” He added that if the matter were pursued, the names he describes as the “AK Toros gang” would be exposed.

SIGN, AND YOU’LL BE RELEASED

According to Kapki’s criminal complaint, on 31 July AKP’s Mücahit Birinci visited him in prison, promising to “get him out.” During the visit, Birinci allegedly placed a prepared statement in front of Kapki and said, “If you sign this statement, you’ll be released.” It was also claimed in the petition that Birinci demanded 2 million dollars from Kapki.

Kapki’s lawyer stated that the statement he was asked to sign contained fabricated scenarios of events Kapki was alleged to have witnessed or heard about. Among the allegations was that Kapki should claim he had heard or seen that money collected from tenders was known to CHP leader Özgür Özel, including how and for what purpose it was to be used.

According to the claims, the statement Birinci presented also included remarks that “Ekrem İmamoğlu funded certain journalists to make them pro-government.” Kapki was also reportedly asked to state, “I heard Murat Ongun say, ‘İmamoğlu’s lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan takes care of those matters, judges and prosecutors are in their hands.’”

The complaint also mentioned that although Birinci had taken no formal action as Kapki’s defence lawyer in the case file, he told a journalist, “I am representing Murat Kapki in the İBB case.”

In a handwritten petition from prison, Kapki stated that Birinci pressured him to give false testimony with the promise of release: “I said I would definitely not give such a statement. He stood up, shook my hand, and headed to the door. When I asked, ‘If I don’t say these things, can’t I get out?’ he said, ‘That’s your choice.’ I am filing a complaint against lawyer Mücahit Birinci.”

At a press conference at CHP headquarters, Özel said: “To fill the empty İBB case file, I first call on Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç: you are at a historic point. You will convene the HSK for an extraordinary meeting.”

THE MINISTER’S RUSH TO DEFEND

Immediately after allegations that AKP’s Binici sought money in exchange for becoming an informant, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç scrambled to defend himself. While Özel was still speaking, Tunç appeared on five different TV channels. Starting at 12:00, when Özel began his remarks, Tunç joined live broadcasts on TRT Haber, Haber Global, tvnet, tv100, and Bengü Türk TV.

Commenting on Özel, Tunç said, “He said the AKP will collapse tomorrow, but there’s nothing there,” and built his entire defence on attacking the CHP, calling the opposition a “lie machine.” His statement, “What does any of this have to do with judges and prosecutors?” drew particular attention.

These remarks were not independent of the stance taken in the Palace in response to the opposition’s claims. Tunç’s rush to appear live on air before Özel had even finished speaking was seen as a sign of preparations made before the allegations were announced.

In the face of the claims, Tunç’s role was to act as a shield for the regime. Following allegations that most clearly illustrate how the one-man regime instrumentalises the judiciary, his “what does this have to do with the judiciary?” defence revealed the government’s desperation.

OPINION – WEAKENS THE CASE

Commenting on the allegations, constitutional law expert Korkut Kanadoğlu said: “The allegations of ‘threats’ or ‘offers of money’ mentioned by Özgür Özel will further deepen the problem of reliability of witness/informant statements in the case. In such a situation, statements obtained through such methods may lose their status as ‘legally obtained evidence.’ If a witness’s statement is taken under pressure or in exchange for benefits, the court cannot base a ruling solely on this statement. Nor can strong suspicion of a crime be claimed on the basis of such statements to justify detention; otherwise, this would constitute a disproportionate interference with personal liberty.”

Kanadoğlu added: “Moreover, from the start of the case there have been almost no consistent witness statements, and the large number of inconsistent informant statements reduces credibility in terms of proof. Özel’s statement could be an important basis for the argument that the investigation has not respected the right to a fair trial. Especially in this investigation, the reliability of statements from those benefiting from repentance provisions will be even weaker.”

Ankara Bar Association Chair Mustafa Köroğlu said: “Özgür Özel is presenting the letter and statements of a detained person on this matter. It is important that the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launch an investigation for this reason. What needs to happen now is a serious investigation of the allegations. At the moment, we have a document, a letter, and records of conversations disclosed by Özgür Özel. The necessity of conducting a thorough investigation based on these allegations is clear. It is now more obvious than ever that the judiciary must be made up of people who simply do their job, free from any political pressure or influence.”

***

PRO-GOVERNMENT FIGURES TURN ON EACH OTHER

Following CHP Leader Özgür Özel’s release of documents on the “İBB Stock Exchange,” pro-government figures turned on each other. Minutes after Özel’s statement, rising tensions erupted into a foul-mouthed quarrel. Hürriyet columnist Nedim Şener insulted AKP’s Mücahit Birinci, whom Özel accused of pressuring detained businessman Murat Kapki to give “false testimony” in the İBB investigation.

Birinci responded to Şener in the same tone, saying, “Ulan g...t! Did you think I was one of those beardless ‘FETÖ’ists you scared? Who do you think you are for me to use your name? Where do you think you stand? I’ll go give my statement now. Whenever and wherever you want, I’ll take your statement too, no problem.” The argument between the two continued with further exchanges.

***

WHY BİRİNCİ MATTERS

Mücahit Birinci, at the centre of the allegations, also holds a significant place within the ruling bloc. Starting his political career in Beylikdüzü and combining it with his work as a lawyer, Birinci became one of the key figures in İstanbul politics from the regime’s perspective.

In 2021, at the AKP’s 7th Ordinary Congress, he was appointed to the Central Decision and Executive Board, one of the party’s top decision-making bodies. He is known to have a wide network of connections.

Birinci is also the son of reactionary Yeni Akit columnist Niyazi Birinci, with whom the AKP maintains close ties. Writing under the pen name Yavuz Bahadıroğlu, the conservative author is known for his hostility toward Mustafa Kemal.

***

EPÖZDEMİR ARRESTED

Lawyer Rezan Epözdemir, who was detained on 10 August as part of two separate investigations conducted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on charges of “bribery,” “aiding FETÖ/PDY,” and “political and military espionage,” was arrested this morning. The reason for Epözdemir’s arrest was the charge of “acting as an intermediary in bribery.”

Former AKP MP Şamil Tayyar had made various claims regarding the Epözdemir investigation. Tayyar argued that the investigation conducted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office was on the verge of becoming a serious crisis, and claimed that Epözdemir persistently refused to provide the password to his mobile phone. Mehmet Uçum denied Tayyar’s allegations about him and filed a criminal complaint against Tayyar.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yargıdaki düzenek yerle bir oldu, published in BirGün newspaper on August 15, 2025.