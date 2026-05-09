The judiciary is the regime's multipurpose tool

Politics Service

Seeking to extend its political life by constantly producing crises, distracting the agenda, and making uncertainty permanent, the Palace regime continues to generate an atmosphere of persistent pressure through municipal operations, diploma controversies, lawsuits against politicians, threats of trustees, and moves targeting potential candidates.

While all actors of the regime—aiming to keep the opposition fragmented—take up their duties toward this goal, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has emerged as one of the most prominent figures of late. We first learn from Gürlek’s statements to the media who will benefit from "active repentance," which files will be reopened, and where the cases will expand.

Gürlek, whose very arrival at the Ministry is considered a product of the regime's new-era politics, attempted to explain the developments in the İBB (Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality) case during a live broadcast he attended the previous day.

Stating in his speech, "We have no right to say anything regarding the judicial process," Gürlek subsequently announced that the former Mayor of Uşak, Özkan Yalım, and Gökhan Böcek, the son of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Muhittin Böcek, had benefited from active repentance.

Gürlek said, "I heard that Özkan Yalım made a statement under active repentance to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Statements under active repentance were also taken from Gökhan Böcek."

Minister Gürlek gave the following answer to a question regarding the "possibility of release": "Now, it is like this: there is no procedure stating that everyone who makes an active repentance statement will necessarily be released. Those who wish to benefit from active repentance must be sincere and tell everything they know. That is to say, here, those who engage in active repentance can generally hide some information—information regarding themselves. One must be convinced that a sincere statement has been made. Here, the discretionary power belongs entirely to the prosecution. If they wish, they can release them; if they do not credit the statements, the detention can continue."

Following these statements by Gürlek, it was noteworthy that a new operation was carried out against the İBB early yesterday morning. It was reported that detention warrants were issued for 30 people as part of the investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against the İBB subsidiary Ağaç ve Peyzaj A.Ş. (Tree and Landscape Inc.).

Among the 29 people detained in the operations are Oktay Özel, Deputy Secretary General of İBB, and Tuğba Ölmez Hancı, Head of the Parks and Gardens Department. Meanwhile, it was reported that efforts to apprehend one individual, who is currently abroad, are ongoing. It was learned that the detained names were taken to the police headquarters.

SEARCH CONDUCTED AT AĞAÇ A.Ş.

Another leg of the operation extended to Ağaç A.Ş., one of the İBB subsidiaries. It was reported that Financial Crimes Branch police carried out an extensive search at the company's headquarters and designated locations.

On the other hand, according to the report by journalist Ceylan Sever, Yasin Çağatay Seçkin, who lost his father yesterday, met with the prosecution during the detention. He was released due to the funeral. Seçkin will come to the courthouse on Monday, when the transfers from the police to the courthouse will take place. Fatih Yağcı was among the 18 people released during the monthly detention review held on April 3 in the main case heard in Silivri.

PROSECUTOR-MINISTER

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the President of İBB and the CHP’s presidential candidate, reacted to Justice Minister Akın Gürlek’s statements and the operation.

İmamoğlu stated: "The prosecutor-minister makes a statement in the evening. He says, ‘I do not want to talk about this matter, the judicial process is ongoing,’ but then he explains all the details from his own perspective. Regarding the Büyükçekmece case, for which it is unclear whether the indictment has been accepted or not, he confesses that he is aware of all judicial processes by saying, ‘The indictment was accepted, that’s what I heard.’ He provides breaking news information saying this person or that person benefited from active repentance."

THEY CONFESS THEMSELVES

"Then an operation is carried out in the morning. Our İBB bureaucrats are detained. People who would go to give a statement if invited are subjected to a dawn operation. They themselves reveal that all of this is political. Our nation sees it all and condemns it in its conscience. You are increasing lawlessness and oppression, but fear is of no use to the inevitable. You will go one way or another. And at the very next ballot box."

Ertan Aksoy, founder of Aksoy Research Company, Political Communication Consultant O. Suat Özçelebi, and academic Derya Kömürcü evaluated the recently increased attacks, Gürlek’s role, and the opposition line.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Oyunun merkezinde yargı var, published in BirGün newspaper on May 9, 2026.