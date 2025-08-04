The jugler is about to fall off the rope

Yaşar Aydın

The public workers' protocol was prepared in the palace chambers and handed to the confederation presidents. The union bosses, who owe their positions to the government, did not hesitate to sign this document, every clause of which betrays the workers.

As will be recalled, President Erdoğan first banned strikes with his signature, then Turkish-İş President Ergün Atalay was summoned to Beştepe; the next day, the protocol was signed with Minister Işıkhan. At some point, Turkish-İş President Atalay said, ‘The workers will decide,’ but a few hours later, it became clear who had made the real decision.

Let us not place all the blame on Atalay, as we do not know exactly what happened at Beştepe. This country also witnessed the visit of the President's spokesperson, accompanied by the Minister of National Defence, to the former president, whose re-election is being discussed, via military helicopter. Therefore, the hours Atalay spent at Beştepe are significant. But this does not change the fact that this situation is one of the biggest conspiracies against the working class.

Judging by the importance the regime attaches to this issue, we can say that Turkish Labour Confederation President Atalay is not the only one who is afraid. It is clear that President Erdoğan's anxiety was incomparably stronger than Atalay's. Erdoğan was aware of what the mobilisation of 600,000 workers would mean for him, and that is why he did not allow it.

ERDOĞAN IS VERY AFRAID

Erdoğan and Bahçeli, largely pushed by US President Trump, embarked on a new path. While Trump guided the duo on one hand, he also found new allies on the other. With the facilitation of developments in the Middle East, Öcalan was brought into play. Thus, Erdoğan's idea of a ‘Turkish-Kurdish-Arab alliance’ in the region would also be realised in terms of political representation within the country.

It was thought that the process initiated with this structure would be the cure for many things. But at least so far, it is clear that this has not been the case. The tripartite structure neither created the desired effect nor gave the government the power it expected. On the contrary, the process that was initiated turned the government into a tightrope walker without a safety net. The slightest external factor now poses a greater risk of falling than ever before. That is why the government wants complete silence in the country.

GETTING USED TO THE ROUTINE

Unable to overcome the deadlock within the country, Erdoğan made his first move four months ago against Ekrem İmamoğlu, whom he saw as his strongest rival, and his party, the CHP. Not only did he fail to achieve the desired result, but he also received an unexpected reaction from the CHP. He continues to deal with that issue.

Then he played the Kurdish card. So far, things have been going well ‘at the top,’ but there are still major problems with the voters. However, he has gained some time, albeit short, to gather strength and set the stage.

If things continue in this routine, he believes he will be able to gather the strength to make another move towards the election. But there is one condition: nothing must happen that will disrupt the ‘routine’ that is forming inside and outside the country.

The palace staff are aware that if the routine is disrupted, it will not only damage the MHP-AKP and Öcalan relationship. It will also trigger internal tensions that are currently being discussed in Ankara, such as Kalın-Fidan, Ala-Yerlikaya and even son-in-law-son. That is why there must be no movement in the country.

WHO WILL DISRUPT THE GAME?

But in the reality of the country, there is no country where not a leaf can move. The one-man regime has created such devastation that 80 per cent of society is unhappy and angry.

If it were only the 600,000 workers whose strikes have been banned and who are condemned to poverty wages, Erdoğan's job would still be easy. The minimum wage earner who did not receive the raise he was expecting in July, the pensioner struggling with hunger, and the producer who already knows he will have to cover the harvest season with debt are at the top of the list of anger. Public sector employees, white-collar workers crushed by inflation, university students who cannot even solve their housing problem… The list goes on and on.

The ruling party is terrified of even the slightest sound coming from any of these groups. It is spending all its power, energy, and connections to maintain the status quo.

That is why the question of ‘what will disrupt the status quo that Erdoğan wants to maintain in the country?’ is the question that the opposition must first seek to answer today.

The answer is not in any commission or process. It is also clear that it will not come from structures like Türk-İş, Hak-İş, Memur-Sen, TZOB, or TESK, which are referred to as ‘organisations.

As BirGün stated at the beginning of last week, there is a greater need than ever for an organised, united force that turns its face toward the millions who have been victimised and ignored by the regime, speaks to them, organises within them, and takes action.

Now is the time.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Cambaz ipten düşmek üzere, published in BirGün newspaper on August 4, 2025.