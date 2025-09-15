The lawsuit for the annulment of CHP’s congress postponed

The fifth hearing of the lawsuit for the annulment of CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress on 4-5 November 2023 and the 21st Extraordinary Congress on 6 April 2025 has begun.

At the hearing at Ankara 42nd Civil Court of First Instance, CHP’s lawyers Çağlar Çağlayan and Mehmet Can Keysan, along with Lütfü Savaş’s lawyer Onur Yusuf Üregen, were present.

The hearing continues with the statements of the lawyers.

Before the hearing, CHP party representatives and those wishing to follow the case gathered in front of the courthouse.

REACTION FROM CHP TO THE STATEMENT OF LÜTFÜ SAVAŞ’S LAWYER

According to journalist Alican Uludağ, Lütfü Savaş’s lawyer Üregen said, “Through the coordination of Ekrem İmamoğlu and Özgür Özel, multiple defendants organised violations of the Political Parties Law, manipulating the vote and eliminating the will of the congress. The presiding chair lost impartiality. Within this organised crime, Ankara Chief Prosecutor has launched cases against many party members. Proceedings for the lifting of Özgür Özel’s immunity are ongoing.”

CHP MP Turan Taşkın Özer reacted to Üregen, saying, “What do you mean by criminal organisation? How can you make such a statement? You are the criminal organisation, you are the criminal! Intervene. He is giving a final judgment.”

LAWYER’S REQUEST FOR “KILIÇDAROĞLU TO BE TEMPORARILY APPOINTED”

According to journalist İsmail Saymaz, Lütfü Savaş’s lawyer Üregen demanded that Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was in office before the congress, along with the Party Assembly and High Disciplinary Board members, be temporarily appointed until the case concludes, and that the decisions of Özgür Özel and his administration be declared null.

CHP LAWYER HIGHLIGHTS ‘YSK DECISION’

CHP’s lawyer Çağlar Çağlayan said, “According to the YSK’s decision, it is beyond dispute that the continuation of congresses, the review of the party’s future activities in terms of congress matters, and the annulment of congress elections fall under YSK’s authority. Therefore, we once again state that the court is not competent in terms of judicial procedure in a case where annulment of congress elections is demanded.”

Lawyer Çağlayan said, “The plaintiff side’s so-called ‘criminal organisation’ claim does not even exist in the indictment. It is clear that they are trying to achieve through fiction what they could not obtain through law. These actions show an aim to ensure the party is run by others, even if by police force.”

Çağlayan continued, “We state that these lawsuits have not been filed in accordance with the principle of good faith. The request for injunction has been rejected 9 times throughout the proceedings before your court alone. In all merged and main cases, the request for injunction was repeatedly dismissed on the grounds that the claim could not even be proven with prima facie evidence and injunctions cannot be granted where a ruling on the merits will be issued. While a criminal investigation was ongoing, a civil judge in İstanbul went further and issued an injunction.”

Çağlayan added: “Lütfü Savaş, who did not file the case in line with the principle of good faith, was already unable to benefit from membership rights at the time the case was filed. He applied for candidacy to the elected administration at the 38th Ordinary Congress, then became the party’s metropolitan mayoral candidate, later made statements subject to disciplinary offence, and after being expelled filed a complaint saying ‘I already knew this’. This is not compatible with the principle of good faith.”

ÖZGÜR ÖZEL AT CHP HEADQUARTERS

CHP Chair Özgür Özel is following the congress case from CHP headquarters.

It was stated that Özel will evaluate the annulment case at the Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting.

SECURITY MEASURES AT THE COURTHOUSE

Prior to the hearing, extensive security measures were taken at Dışkapı Courthouse, where the case is being heard.

Unlike the previous three hearings, ahead of today’s session nine buses with a large number of riot police were kept on standby in front of the courthouse.

BACKGROUND OF THE CASE

An investigation was launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress held on 4-5 November 2023.

Former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş and some delegates filed separate lawsuits in different courts for the annulment of CHP’s congress on 4-5 November 2023.

The annulment cases were consolidated on 14 February in the file at Ankara 42nd Civil Court of First Instance. At the hearing on 30 June, the court decided to wait for the outcome of the objection to the lack of jurisdiction ruling in the related criminal case and postponed the hearing to 8 September.

CHP’s lawyers requested the postponement of the 8 September hearing, stating that 4-9 September was CHP’s foundation week and, according to Article 86 of the party’s charter, foundation events would be held during these dates.

The court found the request reasonable and decided that the hearing would be held on 15 September.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled CHP kurultay iptal davası ertelendi, published in BirGün newspaper on September 15, 2025.