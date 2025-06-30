The lawsuit seeking the cancellation of the CHP Congress has been postponed

BirGün - Ankara

The lawsuit filed to cancel the CHP congress, which saw a change in the party's leadership and was followed by a rise in the party's popularity, has been postponed.

The court decided to wait for the appeal process against the decision of incompetence to be finalised and to postpone the hearing until 8 September.

The lawsuits filed by former Hatay Metropolitan Mayor Lütfü Savaş, who was expelled from the CHP, and some delegates in separate courts seeking the cancellation of the 38th Ordinary CHP Congress held on 4-5 November 2023 and the removal of its authorised bodies from office were consolidated in the Ankara 42nd Civil Court of First Instance.

The case regarding the congress sparked debates about ‘absolute nullity,’ with claims that former General Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu could ‘return to office.’

The third hearing of the lawsuit seeking the cancellation of the congress, in which Özgür Özel took the chair of the General President of the CHP, was held at the Ankara 42nd Civil Court of First Instance in Dışkapı Courthouse.

CHP lawyers Çağlar Çağlayan and Mehmet Can Keysan, as well as congress delegate lawyer Onur Yusuf Üregen, attended the hearing at the Ankara 42nd Civil Court of First Instance.

The court decided to postpone the hearing until 8 September, pending the outcome of the appeal against the decision of incompetence in the criminal case.

‘OBJECTIONS REGARDING CONGRESS RESULTS CANNOT BE HEARD IN COURT’

Following the decision, CHP lawyer Çağlar Çağlayan made a brief statement. Çağlayan pointed out that the court was incompetent and drew attention to the Supreme Court's decisions:

"We had stated that we expected a decision to be made in this trial today and that the court would declare itself incompetent. As we stated in our statements during this hearing, all Supreme Court decisions on this matter to date have ruled that objections to the election and results of congresses cannot be heard in civil courts. Moreover, there is no Supreme Court decision contrary to this definition. In other words, all established precedents of the Supreme Court indicate that courts cannot hear this case. Additionally, we clearly demonstrated that the elements of absolute nullity, as defined by law and doctrine, do not exist. We submitted these statements and the relevant Supreme Court decisions to the file. We have established that, at most, a discussion could be held regarding the possibility of requesting annulment on the grounds of relative nullity, but that the deadline for filing such a lawsuit has passed. The court ruled that the outcome of the appeals against the decision of incompetence issued in the criminal proceedings should be awaited and postponed the hearing to 8 September.

‘NO ELECTION CAN BE CONCLUDED’

Çağlayan stated that the courts' encroachment on the YSK's jurisdiction would render all future election results controversial, saying:

"The prolongation of the trial serves no purpose for either the law or our politics. The court's decision to prolong the process once again highlights that the issue is process-oriented in a trial where there is no evidence. In criminal proceedings, we have high confidence that the individuals will be acquitted. The decision of lack of jurisdiction means that only the YSK should handle such cases. The courts' intrusion into the YSK's constitutionally defined jurisdiction not only creates injustice for the CHP in this case but also renders all future elections inconclusive, with every election result subject to court disputes."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled CHP Kurultayı’nın iptali istemiyle açılan dava ertelendi, published in BirGün newspaper on June 30, 2025.