The Left Party in Kürecik: ‘Let’s unite to remove US and NATO bases from our country’

İsmail Arı

The LEFT Party organised a protest today in Malatya’s Kürecik calling for the closure of the NATO Radar Base, with the slogan: “Close Kürecik; US and NATO bases are not a guarantee, but the greatest threat to our country. Close all US and NATO bases.”

We spent a day in Malatya both to follow the LEFT Party’s statement and to speak with local residents about the Kürecik Base.

When we mention the Kürecik Radar Base in Malatya, many citizens still speak of Sinan Cemgil and his comrades.

Members of the New Turkish People’s Liberation Army (THKO), who sought to prevent the executions of Deniz Gezmiş, Yusuf Aslan and Hüseyin İnan, had decided to march from the foothills of Mount Nurhak to storm the US Radar Base in Kürecik, Malatya.

The group, comprising Sinan Cemgil, Alpaslan Özdoğan, Kadir Manga, Mustafa Yalçıner, Hacı Tonak, Metin Güngörmüş and Ahmet Erdoğan, was surrounded by soldiers on 31 May near the village of İnekli in the Gölbaşı district of Adıyaman, following a tip-off. Sinan Cemgil, Alpaslan Özdoğan and Kadir Manga lost their lives.

LOCAL RESIDENTS OPPOSE THE BASE

Residents of the villages surrounding the Kürecik Base state that “this region has long been known for its left-wing socialist identity”. A vast majority of the local population express their opposition to the NATO Base.

Citizens, recalling that large-scale protests against the Kürecik Base had been organised in the past, also state that the radar base has had a negative impact on agricultural production.

PROTESTS HAD BEEN ORGANISED BEFORE

Another citizen explains: “There are around 10–15 villages near the Kürecik Radar Base. In 2009, tents were set up near Kürecik in response to the Radar Base, and there were prolonged protests. There were also major protests in the centre of Malatya.”

THE GENDARMERIE SET UP A BARRICADE

Citizens gathered in front of the LEFT Party’s Malatya Provincial Organisation set off by vehicle towards the Kürecik NATO Base for a march.

Near the NATO Base, the path of the LEFT Party members was blocked by a gendarmerie barricade.

“WHAT IS THE FUNCTION OF THIS BASE?”

In a statement made here by the LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen, he emphasised that the information gathered by the radar base is transmitted to the US and Israel via NATO, stating, “We are in front of the radar base in Malatya Kürecik. What is the function of this radar base? Everyone knows that this radar base is one of the largest and most important radar bases in the Middle East for the US and Israel. And we know that whilst Israel was attacking Gaza, and today whilst the US and Israel are attacking Iran, the signals and intelligence from these bases are being transmitted to the US and Israel via NATO,” he said.

‘THESE BASES ARE THE GREATEST THREAT’

“These bases are not a guarantee of our country’s security. These bases are the greatest threats that have dragged our country into this ring of fire,” İşleyen continued in his statement:

“These bases are the greatest threats playing with the lives and futures of this country’s people. No one should appear on television and declare NATO to be this country’s guarantee based on a few provocations. NATO is the most important weapon of American hegemony throughout history. NATO is a poisonous dagger planted on this country’s soil, placed there by America. It is the greatest indication that this country’s territory has been turned into a colony and that this country is dependent on imperialism.

That is why we are not addressing the regime from here. We are addressing the patriotic workers, the poor, and the fine people of this country. Come, let us unite. Let us unite to remove all American and NATO bases from our country. You have claimed to be nationalists. For years, you have accused this country’s progressives and patriots of not being ‘local and national’. Now the battlefield has been laid out. Come! Let those who volunteer to be American soldiers, those who volunteer to serve Israeli Zionism, and those who defy it, step forward.‘

"THERE ARE THOSE WHO VOLUNTEER TO BE AMERICAN SOLDIERS!"

“We know there are those willing to become American soldiers,” said İşleyn, “And they are queuing up on television today, striving to enlist as American soldiers to demonstrate their loyalty to the NATO bases in this country. And we know them, we know those who prostrate themselves before the Sixth Fleet. But we, the revolutionaries and patriots of this country, have not become American soldiers. The working class and oppressed people of this country will not become American soldiers," he stated.

"LET US UNITE TO SAVE OUR COUNTRY FROM THIS DISASTER"

“Over the past year, starting with Gaza and extending from Lebanon to Syria, Israel has inflicted immense destruction across the entire region by slaughtering tens of thousands with great brutality,” said İşleyen, continuing his statement:

“And those who rule our country have supported them without raising a single objection to Israel’s massacres and brutality, without cutting off economic and military ties with Israel for even a moment. And now this rotten and putrid American banditry is attacking Iran. They want the entire region, all its resources, all its trade routes, its air, water and sea; all of it to fall under American and Israeli domination. They want all the peoples of the region to become their slaves.

For this reason, the attack on Iran is a major operation that is setting our entire region ablaze, fanning the flames within our region and gradually drawing our country into it. And it is abundantly clear that the bombs they have dropped, the craters created by those bombs they boast about, will become their graves. The peoples of the world possess a conscience, and that conscience stands today against this bandit Netanyahu and this bandit Trump. The hatred of the world’s peoples, their growing fury, will undoubtedly one day turn those craters they have created into their graves.

Let us unite to pull out the dagger of these outlaws that has been plunged into our very hearts, and to build an independent Turkey. Come, let us stand firm as all the oppressed working people against Trump, Netanyahu and all their accomplices, who are trying to push our country step by step into this ring of fire created alongside Iran, and let us pull our country out of this ring of fire. Let us unite to put an end to all American and Israeli military, commercial and economic ties in this country. Let us unite to eliminate all imperialist exploitation in our country. Let us unite to bring our country out of the darkness of the Greater Middle East, to save our country from this disaster.

Let us unite for peace in the region and in the country, for the brotherhood of the oppressed peoples, and for the unity of the oppressed peoples against those who pit them against one another. Come, let us unite to oust this collaborationist regime in our country and to establish an independent, democratic nation. And our final words, dear friends, our final words here are for those whose names remain on this soil. Our word is for the Sinan, whose voices echo in these mountains and in the hearts of the people. Our word is for the Kadir. Our word is for the Deniz, who drove the 6th Fleet back to sea and gave their lives for this country’s independence. It is for the Mahir, the Ulaş, the Cevahir. This is our word. This is our pledge: We pledge once more, on this beautiful land where your voices still echo, that we will defend these lands against the imperialists at the cost of our lives and blood, just as you did, and that we will fight without ceasing for a single minute, a single second, for our country’s independence. Down with American imperialism! Long live a fully independent Turkey!"

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled SOL Parti Kürecik'te: "Ülkemizdeki Amerika ve NATO üslerini kaldırmak için birleşelim", published in BirGün newspaper on March 16, 2026.