The LEFT Party visits CHP Leader Özgür Özel: “Beyond solidarity, a united struggle is necessary”

News Centre

In response to the absolute nullity decision issued by the 36th Civil Chamber of the Ankara Regional Court of Justice regarding the CHP's 38th Ordinary Convention, LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen, alongside Central Executive Board members Göksu Cengiz and Sercan Dede, visited CHP Chairman Özgür Özel at the CHP Headquarters in Ankara. CHP General Secretary Selin Sayek Böke also accompanied the meeting. İşleyen stated, " LEFT Party will take responsibility for a united struggle that goes beyond solidarity."

Speaking during the meeting, LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen used the following expressions: "The nullity decision means an attempt to de facto eliminate elections and the opposition. Rather than being a mere CHP issue, this is an intervention targeted against all of us, against the entire public, aiming to seize control of the country's destiny. Moving past a matter of this or that party, or this or that individual, the struggle is a total struggle of the entire public altogether, with all labour forces, organized and unorganized sectors, its youth, women, and workers. LEFT Party will take responsibility for a united struggle that goes beyond solidarity."

Özgür Özel, on the other hand, stated, "We will continue to resist. Your solidarity is very valuable, it gives us strength. We will fight together until the very end."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled SOL Parti'den CHP Lideri Özgür Özel'e ziyaret: “Dayanışmanın ötesinde birleşik mücadele gerekli”, published in BirGün newspaper on May 22, 2026.