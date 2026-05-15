The letter that got me back on my feet in prison

İsmail Arı

They have been holding me in Sincan Dungeon for 54 days to prevent me from practicing journalism. They are tormenting me because I exposed scandals and brought corruption, theft, and lawlessness to light. To detain me, they showed up at our relatives' doors with a simultaneous operation. They constructed the bulk of my investigation file during a 24-hour detention period. Then, they threw me into prison on a trumped-up criminal allegation that wouldn't even carry a prison sentence. Because for them, I was a "dangerous" journalist. They needed to both rub my nose in it and intimidate those on the outside! And to do this, those in power chose a public holiday!

This time, I decided to write a different kind of piece. On 29 April, I was taken to the Ankara Courthouse for a hearing and a prosecutor's statement. As I was leaving the prison, the gendarmerie put cold handcuffs on my wrists... "Wow," I said, "look at the state of the country." They put handcuffs on a journalist whose only tool is a pen, just as they would a hardened criminal, a murderer, or a mafia leader. My family and friends were waiting for me in front of the courtroom. They were stunned to see me handcuffed in the middle of nearly 10 gendarmes... As I left the hearing—where I was actually acquitted—still in handcuffs, I called out to them: "I am standing tall, standing tall!" Those who know me know that I would sooner die than waver from what I believe is right. I am very stubborn; I do not give up. I am resilient, yet in prison, one still occasionally feels sad about the state of the country and the oppression and injustice endured. Sometimes, as I drift into these thoughts, Brother Bayram calls out, "İsmail, don't fall, don't fall!" Bless him, he pulls me out from where I've drifted. You mustn't let the person next to you fall or crumble here; I learned this from Brother Bayram. Letters are delivered on Fridays. While looking at the letters and diving deep again, a name on an envelope caught my eye. The sender was İrem Türkmener Karslı, an earthquake survivor. I opened it immediately and started reading; I want to share the letter with you:

"I lost my mother, my father, and my only brother Kerem in the February 6 earthquakes. You are one of the journalists who witnessed my pain most closely. Since that day, I have been trying to live both with a massive sense of mourning and by seeking justice. One of the hardest things in this process has been our experiences being ignored most of the time and the responsible parties not being held accountable. Thanks to your reporting, they are finally forced to see and hear. That is why every report of yours is very precious to us. Because you didn't just do what your profession required; you became our voice...

Please do not forget: the work you do has many spiritual elements; it is very, very precious. There are thousands of people who follow you, see your effort, and value it; I am one of them. I am one of those who experience the importance and value of your profession in the best possible way. Ali Babaoğlu, one of the killers of my family who was caught thanks to your reporting, is currently in prison. And this has been a very important step for me to continue my struggle for justice... While Hacı Mehmet Ersoy, who was sentenced to 18 years and 8 months in prison for causing the death of 152 of our loved ones at Palmiye Housing Complex, which you frequently brought to the newspaper, has still not been caught and has been enjoying life with his family and loved ones for 3 years, what was inflicted upon you on a holiday deeply shakes our faith in justice."

I would like to clarify two points regarding Ms. İrem’s letter. How is it that Hacı Mehmet Ersoy, who was sentenced to 18 years and 8 months and held responsible for the deaths of 152 people, is still not caught? Are those who organised an operation to detain me—as if they were raiding a criminal organisation leader—doing anything to catch Ersoy? Or is Ersoy not being caught because he is the father of the AKP Kahramanmaraş Provincial Deputy Chairman? Both earthquake survivors and journalists have the right to ask these questions.

Another point concerns Ali Babaoğlu, who is currently in prison. Despite being held responsible for the deaths of 152 people, Babaoğlu was walking around freely. We learned that while he was a fugitive, he went to a notary in İzmir and then walked out freely. He even had a passport photo of his latest appearance attached to the notary documents! We immediately reported this shamelessness. Shortly after, I received information that "Ali Babaoğlu has been caught." To confirm this, I didn't leave the newspaper until 21:00, and finally, my sources at the Ministry of Interior said, "It's true, he’s been caught." We immediately announced this with a news story. I called Ms. İrem on the phone; we struggled to describe and explain the emotions we were experiencing to each other. It was no small feat; a fugitive held responsible for the deaths of 152 people had been caught thanks to our reporting. Ms. İrem, who was uplifted over the phone by a news story that day, has now uplifted me in prison with a letter...

Whichever mountain is heavy with sorrow, I will continue to stand there. I am standing tall!

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Beni cezaevinde ayağa kaldıran o mektup, published in BirGün newspaper on May 15, 2026.