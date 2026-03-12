The lifeline of imperialism has been cut off: Oil is not flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, and USA threats are increasing

Umut Can Fırtına

The 12th day has passed in the war that began with the US and Israel's attacks on Iran. Tensions in the Gulf are escalating with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for oil and natural gas trade. US President Donald Trump, who has made contradictory statements about the war's objectives and when it will end, said that there were “no targets left to hit” in Iran, adding, “The war will end when I want it to end.”

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had carried out the heaviest and most intense retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli targets since the attacks began. It was reported that the operation, which used a two-ton ballistic-tipped Hürremşehr missile, lasted more than three hours.

TEHRAN EXPANDED ITS TARGETS

The Revolutionary Guards listed the offices and infrastructure of US-based and Israeli-linked technology companies used in military applications as “Iran's new targets.” These companies include Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia, and Oracle. Tasnim's report emphasized that the war has turned into an “infrastructure war,” stating that “the scope of Iran's legitimate targets is also expanding.” The Revolutionary Guards also announced that following attacks on a public bank in Tehran, they had identified “economic centres and banks” linked to the US and Israel as new targets.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, reported that it had launched simultaneous attacks on Iran and Lebanon.

ATTACKS IN HORMUZ

Following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, tensions in the region are rising along with oil and natural gas prices. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that, following allegations that Tehran had laid mines, a large number of warships, including 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels, had been destroyed near the Strait of Hormuz.

After the US attacks, three commercial ships were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. The Thai Navy announced that a missile attack had been carried out on a Thai-flagged bulk carrier and that three of the 23 crew members were unaccounted for. The Revolutionary Guards confirmed that they had hit two of the three ships.

TEHRAN CONFIRMED: KHAMENEI INJURED

Mujtaba Khamenei, who was elected Iran's new religious leader following the assassination of his father Ali Khamenei, has not appeared in public since taking office, while Tehran announced that an attack had been attempted on Khamenei. While Western media reported that the new leader had been injured, Tehran emphasized in its statement that Khamenei was safe.

EUROPE SPEAKS OUT AS WAR HITS ITS WALLET

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said it was worrying that there was no joint plan to end the US and Israeli attacks on Iran quickly and convincingly. Merz stressed that prolonging the war could pose serious risks to regional security, energy supply, and migration flows. Citing the examples of Libya and Iraq, Merz noted that a recurrence of the same scenario would harm everyone.

RECORD 400 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL TO BE RELEASED ONTO THE MARKET

As the oil crisis deepens with the war, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to counter rising oil prices. According to an announcement on the IEA's website, the 32 member countries of the IEA have decided to release 400 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves. This is more than double the record amount of 182 million barrels released during the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

***

THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ: THE NEW KEY TO THE WAR

Prof. Dr. İlhan Uzgel assessed the escalation in the region for BirGün. According to Uzgel, Israel and the US, unable to figure out their strategy, failed to erode Iran's military capacity. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has become a key factor in the war, while the Islamic regime's ability to transform itself has become a key factor in the country's future. Stating that the clearest military success of the US and Israel so far has been to purge Iran's leadership, Uzgel said: "However, they are facing serious difficulties in completely eroding their opponent's military capacity. Iran's lack of an air defence system is a major disadvantage; Israeli planes can fly freely in Iranian airspace. But Iran's preparation for this war by spreading its missile stockpiles and launch pads across a wide geographical area complicates matters. Even in this war, where artificial intelligence is used most intensively, it has not been possible to completely detect and destroy military elements spread across an area approximately twice the size of Turkey."

GLOBAL PRESSURE POINT

Pointing out that the most crucial and decisive factor in the course of the war has become the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions are escalating, Uzgel said, "If the strait is closed to maritime traffic, the global economy cannot withstand this in terms of oil, natural gas, and critical raw materials. This situation creates enormous economic pressure not only on the West but also on the Gulf countries and Europe,“ he said.

Uzgel said, ”The Gulf countries were not uncomfortable with the status quo of Iran, whose proxy forces were weakened, whose economy was deteriorating, and which was experiencing social unrest, but the current conflicts have upset this balance."

THE REGIME MUST CHANGE

Even if the war stops at some point, Uzgel pointed out that the Western system and especially Israel will not see an end to the “Iran problem,” saying, "Israel will not relax without a regime change in Iran. However, the real issue is not just external pressures, but the regime’s problems with its own people. The Iranian people are dynamic, educated, and want a better life and greater personal freedom. It is no longer possible to keep this society going with a model that dates back to the Middle Ages. The regime must transform to survive, just as it did with the headscarf issue. How this transformation will unfold depends on backdoor diplomacy between the parties and the possibility of compromise even on the most radical points. Ultimately, we are facing not just a military conflict, but a complex transformation process shaped by both regional and internal dynamics."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hürmüz Boğazı’ndan petrol akmıyor, ABD tehditleri artıyor: Emperyalizmin damarı düğümlendi, published in BirGün newspaper on March 12, 2026.