The liquidation of SEK and the oligopolised dairy industry

İlkay Öz - Political Scientist

Since the 1980s, Turkey has undergone a transformation in line with the demands of international and local capital, imposed by institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank. The liberal mindset of those years praised the efficiency and effectiveness of the private sector, while criticising the inefficiency of state-owned enterprises, public sector employees, and excessive social spending; it mocked the state's production of cheese, cotton, and sugar.

These ideas were taken as facts on television, in parliament, in the press and in academia. State-owned enterprises, which were considered a burden on the state, were also targeted. Privatisation and the liquidation of public assets have continued in many areas to this day: energy, mining, telecommunications, agriculture, food, etc. Privatisation has not led to competition, but to oligopolies.The Turkey of the 2000s is a country of oligopolies... This article examines privatisation through the example of the Turkish Dairy Industry Corporation (TSEK).

Established in 1963, TSEK's aim was to purchase milk from producers, process it, support producers and cooperatives, and lead the development of the sector. TSEK also encouraged high-quality production through subsidies; additionally, it played a regulatory role in the market and ensured access to dairy products for low-income groups. According to the law, it was expected to operate like a ‘prudent merchant’ without incurring losses.

PROTECTION OF PRODUCERS AND CONSUMERS

TSEK prevented companies from lowering milk purchase prices. While processing 40% of the milk going to industry, it acted as a barrier against low prices in the private sector. TSEK's price was used as a benchmark in tenders, and the private sector generally offered prices above TSEK's. When TSEK increased prices, the private sector did so too; otherwise, the private sector did not raise prices. In other words, TSEK's existence served as a floor price.

In an inflationary climate, it tried not to pass on high prices to consumers while paying high prices to producers, thereby facilitating access to dairy products for low-income groups. It sold most of its products to its own stores, military and official institutions, and a portion through municipal distribution centres and cooperatives.

CONTRIBUTION TO THE FORMATION OF THE SECTOR AND LIVESTOCK FARMING

The establishment of TSEK propelled Turkish dairy farming into a rapid development and industrialisation process. Within eight years, the number of factories increased to thirty; similarly, the industry developed thanks to subsidies provided to livestock farming; nearly two thousand dairy farms and numerous private factories were opened.

In the 1970s, milk producers in the east were exploited by local landlords, middlemen and dairies. The private sector preferred to invest in the west rather than the east, citing low productivity and high costs. TSEK, on the other hand, distributed its factories evenly, purchased milk from producers in underdeveloped regions at high prices and kept the dairy industry afloat. SEK's social role should be seen beyond the profit-loss perspective. Due to the difficulties of animal breeding in the east, TSEK's capacity utilisation in the east was below 10%, while in the west it was around 120%; overall capacity utilisation was around 40%. A year after TSEK's privatisation, a study showed that the capacity utilisation of private milk and dairy product facilities had risen to around 28%. In other words, the low capacity utilisation criticised in TSEK was also present in the private sector. In this sense, the liberal argument falls flat once again. TSEK did not limit itself to operating high-capacity facilities in the west but also played a communal role.

TSEK's biggest problem was a lack of funding; only one-third of its capital had been paid. During the privatisation process, it was claimed that the institution had been deliberately run at a loss, squeezed with high-interest loans and deprived of support. In 1984, the monopoly on milk powder imports was lifted, and in 1986, cheese imports were liberalised. Faced with increased milk supply due to imports, TSEK supported producers by purchasing milk at high prices, despite being forced to compete with subsidised products from the European Economic Community (EEC).

Approaching public enterprises with a profit-loss mentality is a result of neoliberal thinking. It is the public duty to purchase milk from producers at high prices and sell it to consumers at low prices; to operate in priority regions for development at high costs. What should be questioned is the profit of a public enterprise, because this money comes either from the pockets of producers or consumers. Although TSEK consistently made a profit between 1985 and 1990, it was included in the privatisation programme in the 1990s on the grounds of increasing personnel costs and inefficiency.

PRIVATISATIONS AND AFTER

The 1990s were years of liquidation of public power. The public influence was also eliminated in animal feed, which accounted for 70% of the cost of milk production. YEMSAN, which had been setting prices until 1980, had its authority taken away and was completely privatised in 1993-95. This situation led to the formation of a monopoly in the feed sector and farmers facing high prices. The privatisation process of TSEK began with leases; in 1985, the only milk powder production facility in Kars was leased, and TSEK was forced to purchase products from this facility. Factories, especially in the eastern regions, were closed or included in the privatisation process on the grounds of inefficiency. By the end of the process in 1998, 32 factories, 6 milk collection centres, 4 plots of land, and the ‘SEK’ brand name were privatised. The total revenue from these sales amounted to 70 million US dollars. Most factories were sold for a fraction of their value, often at prices lower than the land they stood on.

Despite the legal continuity provision, 31.25% of TSEK's dairy factories were closed; the number of employees decreased by 62.17%, and processed milk production fell by 22%. Following privatisation, buyers reduced milk prices, leading to a decrease in the number of producers and their income. With the withdrawal of the public sector, domestic large companies and transnational dairy giants entered the sector. In the absence of the public sector, the dairy sector in Turkey operates with higher profit margins compared to the EU, and the difference between retail and farm prices is significant. Producers receive only 25% of the final sales price of milk, while this ratio is around 60% in Germany. Within five years of privatisation, 60% of the milk market came under the control of five large companies, creating an oligopolistic structure. Complaints filed with the Turkish Competition Authority allege that industrialists cooperate in price setting and regional distribution and force producers to buy feed. The oligopolistic structure in the dairy sector is evident in the control of production by a small number of large companies and the disproportionate impact of producer price increases on consumers. For example, increases in the reference prices set by the National Dairy Council are reflected excessively on market shelves. At this point, chain markets should not be forgotten, as they are the other leg of the oligopolistic structure.

CHAIN MARKETS

In 2021, three chain brands accounted for half of total turnover. The top ten retailers in fast-moving consumer goods reached a market share of 92%; nine out of ten people in Turkey regularly shop at chain stores. With more than 55,000 stores, these chains dominate the sector. In 2024, the sector leader's net profit reached 19.6 billion TL, with over 50% of sales coming from private label products. These brands also accounted for over 50% of the dairy products market. The product variety of chain stores, high profit margins, late payments to producers, refusal to stock products from small producers, and unfair competition with corner shops form the other pillar of the oligopoly structure in the dairy sector.

In conclusion, privatisation did not benefit producers nor did it provide consumers with affordable milk. The oligopolistic structure it created allowed milk to be purchased cheaply and sold at high prices; small farmers withdrew from production, while consumers reduced their milk consumption due to high prices. The recommended prices set by the National Milk Council established in 2008 are both too low and ignored by the industry, meaning the USK has neither power nor influence. The current situation disproves the claim that the withdrawal of the public sector would bring competition and efficiency; on the contrary, it reveals an oligopolistic system in which companies make the working class dependent on them. This oligopolistic system can only be ended by the dominance of a public ownership.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled SEK’in tasfiyesi ve oligopolleşen süt sektörü, published in BirGün newspaper on August 24, 2025.